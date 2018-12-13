Pulse Lists 2018: Top 10 best dressed female celebrities

news

The end of year list celebrates some of the best-dressed babes in the game. These women always take a step further when it comes their respective sense of style and nail it 9/10 times. Welcome to the pulse lists 2018 of the top 10 best dressed female celebrities.

1.Eku Edewor

TV host, actress and model Eku Edewor always nails it in the style stakes. She, alongside her sister make a formidable fashion duo. Given that she has model-like proportions, Eku is the perfect clothes horse.

Her style is quirky and fashion forward and we love that Eku takes risks. She’s constantly championing pan-African designers and is a great person to watch if you want to be in the know about all things African style.

2. Sharon Ooja

The new kid on the scene is ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ actress Sharon Ooja. Sharon is a breath of fresh air with her youthful and fun approach to style. She’s the muse of designer ‘Somo by Somo’ and often wears the designer to most of her red carpet events.

The actress is also rarely spotted without her luxury Polo Avenue accessories. We predict big things for this young actress.

3. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa’s style credentials have been sealed by style bibly Vogue as she was named one of the top streetwear stars. Why we love Tiwa is because f her versatility when it comes to style.

One day she’s rocking tomboy chic, the next minute, she’s heating it up in a sexy little number. Well, what else would you expect from Africa’s answer to Beyonce.

4. Chioma Ikokwu

One half of the Good Hair team, Chioma Ikokwu, is a regular on the social scene and quite the style star on the gram. Chioma thrills her followers with daily outfits posts and we love her ladylike style. With Style Temple and Lady Biba among her favourite designers, Chioma was bound to be the picture of elegance.

Where Chioma really shines is in the aso-ebi department. Always at a wedding, Chioma makes sure she makes a statement in her drop dead gorgeous traditional creations. Her secret weapon is designer Jojano who makes sure Chioma turns heads wherever she goes.

5. Cee-C Nwadiora

Since leaving Big Brother, Cee-C has turned into a fully-fledged celebrity and a style star in her own right. Cee-C’s style is classy and cute and she knows how to accentuate her knockout figure.

Rumours are swirling that her and Leo Da Silva are an item and if our boyfriend’s sister was one of the top designers in Nigeria, we would make the most of it too. Cee-C is has been spotted on numerous occasions this year looking sensation in Lanre Da Silva and we know that whatever event she attends, she will do so in style.

6. Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic is always a class act. The veteran Nollywood actress always gets it right when it comes to style. She’s not seen often, but when she does step out, she does so in show-stopping style. From her stunning blue AMVCA dress to her iridescent Lagos Fashion Week dress courtesy of Lanre Da Silva.

Rita knows exactly what suits her and her grown and elegant glamorous look is absolutely timeless. A true Nollywood queen.

7. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda is a true champion of Nigerian designers and constantly flies the flag, even when she’s far from home. Her style is quirky and offbeat and she’s a fan of clashing colours and prints. Chimamanda’s style is truly a reflection and extension of her bold personality

As well as wearing all- Nigerian designers, Chimamanda also wears her impressive hair in its natural glory. Her looks complimented by her natural beauty; Chimamanda is a true authentic African export and we love it.

8. Ini Dima Okojie

Beautiful, young, thing Ini Dima Okojie is another actress making waves in Nollywood. Ini Dima is also known for her colourful and on-trend sense of style. The actress is always one to watch at red carpet events and brings something new, fresh and exciting to the scene.

She’s a huge fan of label Fablane by Derin and is often spotted in their creations. Ini is versatile, switching between flowing locks and her glorious head of natural hair. She’s definitely a style star on the rise.

9. Stephanie Coker

TV host and entrepreneur Stephanie Coker can always be relied on to pull a show-stopping look. The stylish, beautiful celeb isn’t afraid to take risks with her style and has the confidence to pull them off.

A fan of Nigerian designers, high-end designers and high-street stores, Stephanie knows how to strike a delicate balance with her looks. With her signature blonde bob, Stephanie is definitely a head-turner.

10. Falana

Quite possibly the most alternative name on the list, Falana is still every bit as deserving. Falana’s is the poster-girl for the Nigerian fashion industry. Impossibly chic and completely unique, she has crafted a perfect image to go with her sound.

From her bobble braids to her directional pieces, often Lisa Folawiyo, Orange Culture or Iamisigo, Falana is that cool girl whose style we always want to copy but it never quite looks the same. A true talent and one of a kind, Falana is definitely one to keep a close eye on.