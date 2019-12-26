While the runway showcases what’s coming next in fashion, the streets display not only the future but also what’s on-trend right now.

In 2019, we set our eyes on some of the hottest trends that made the fashion scene an interesting one. The year 2018 had us dripping in so many haute fashion but this year was bigger.

We had a hard time streaming them down to just ten. So, if you’re looking to keep your wardrobe up-to-date, you can follow the trends that will be mentioned below.

PS: This list is in no particular order.

Here are the top 10 fashion trends of 2019.

1. Prints

Prints [Instagram/ Toke Makinwa] Instagram/ Toke Makinwa

This year, street style lovers brought out their animal and floral instincts in prints. Prints were one of the raves of the moment in the fashion scene. In particular, loud leopard print was a favorite amongst the fashionistas and appeared on a variety of garments, including pants, coats, dresses, suits, and more.

Floral prints were also everywhere, from the beach to other red carpet events. It's no news that Ankara isn't going out of trend anytime soon.

Polka dots were seen all over the catwalks, covering statement mini dresses. You can even add a leopard print bag or shoes if you’re feeling playful.

2. Bucket hats

Bucket hat [Instagram/ Timini Egbuson] Instagram/ Timini Egbuson

Bucket hats are well and truly back. Yes, the iconic ‘90s accessory is a must-have item for ’18/’19 and should undoubtedly be on your shopping list if you don’t already own one. Providing both sun protection and style, these casual and cool hats are perfect for weekend ensembles. Whether plain, patterned or featuring a logo, the brimmed hats add an on-trend edge to any outfit.

3. Embroided suits

Embroided suit [Instagram/ Adekunle Gold] Instagram/ Adekunle Gold

Fashion designers and stylists have become more creative with making suits stand out. The embroidery brings class and sauce to suits. Fashionistas embraced these trends and got our hearts.

4. Statement sleeves

Statement sleeves [Instagram/ Ini Dima Okojie] Instagram/ Ini Dima Okojie

Proving once and for all that the minimal trend is over, many rocked sleeves that made fashion statements on red carpets, fashion shows, and other events. Simultaneously striking and stylish, these sleeves added a fun ‘80s twist to modern outfits. Try the look yourself if you’re after a powerful and fashionable daytime style.

5. Monotone

Jemima Osunde (left) and Akin Faminu (right) in monotone [Instagram/ Akin Faminu] Instagram/ Akin Faminu

Who says one coloured outfit is boring? Fashion influencers have proven that having one colour on you is also fashionable and trendy. Of course, with its popularity with celebrities and fashion influencers, monotone found its way to the fashion scene.

6. Clust rig

Clust rig [Instagram/ Ike BB Naija] Instagram/ Ikechukwu Onyema

This trend came in close to the end of the year as it was quickly embraced by celebrities and stylists all over the country. This trend made it to fashion weeks, red carpets and other events. It's not too late to try it.

7. Durags

Durags [Instagram/ Teni the Entertainer] Instagram/ Teni the Entertainer

Durags made a massive comeback in 2019 and it erupted across Instagram, with the scarf used as a storytelling device for redefining fashion and street style through fantasy and design. Female celebrities have also been doing their part to reclaim durags and let it stand in its inherent chicness. Well, they succeeded in doing that. We spotted quite a number fashionistas that rocked this trend at fashion weeks.

8.Micro/mini bags

Mini/ Micro bag [Instagram/ Toke Makinwa] Instagram/ Toke Makinwa

We witnessed our bags shrinking in 2019. As iPhones get bigger, sneakers get chunkier, and earrings get wider, handbags get smaller. Micro mini bags reached new levels of mini this year. It looked absurd when it was first spotted but with time people embraced it as it was spotted on their favourite celebrities.

9. Bikers shorts

Bikers shorts [Instagram/ Nancy Isime] Instagram/ Nancy Isime

The bike shorts were one of the fashion trends we saw on many style-savvy showgoers this year. Offering a fresh blend of sportswear and tailoring, the look was both striking and chic. We spotted this piece on many celebrities and fashion influencers all over social media and several events.

10. Turtle neck

Turtle [Instagram/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu] Instagram/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Originally worn in the 19th century by the working class, the turtleneck has since been a staple in wardrobes for its practicality and warmth. It made a major comeback in 2019 and we can't seem to get enough of it. From suits to your favorite jean skirt or gown, turtle neck is that trend that looks good on everyone. If you dream of creating a casual chic look, then you probably should try on a turtleneck with your favorite jeans.