As celebrity culture becomes more rampant with each passing day, celebrities are becoming more influential.

Aided by social media, the celebrities are more than ever accessible, so every decision from fashion to politics to diets often becoming popular culture.

Celebrities are very much influential in the fashion trends of every society. Nothing becomes cool if a popular person has not been seen in it.

In Nigeria, it’s the same and a slew of male celebrities stunned with their A-game in fashion this year.

As we continue our Pulse List 2019 roundups, we look at 10 of our most fashionable celebrities of 2019.

10. Teddy A

Teddy A Instagram/ Teddy A

Teddy A is a stylish celebrity that knows the right outfit to wear to every event. His style is a mixture of contemporary and class. Teddy A looks good in a suit all the time.

9. Burna Boy

burna boy Style Vitae

The Grammy-nominated singer featured in Vogue this year as one of the most stylish celebrities. Burna Boy is styled by his sister, Ronami, who painstakingly ensures that his personality always shines through. It shines through his music as much as his fashion choices. If we had to describe his style, we would call it effortlessly gutsy. It’s the way he goes about to, that makes him so unique, Unafraid and bold to wear what he does, making the unconventional cool and less complicated.

8. Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre Instagram/ Tobi Bakre

Tobi has successfully toed the line between actor and model since he broke out as a contestant in the Big Brother House. Everything looks good on the Nollywood hunk. From suits to traditional attires and casuals, Tobi has carved this niche for himself with the way everything fits.

7. Timaya

Timaya Instagram/ Timaya

While Ebuka sets the trend for the smart and dapper wears, the streets pay huge attention to Timaya and how he puts an urban look to everything he’s wearing.

6. Odunsi

Odunsi Accelerate TV

Confused to be a genre of music, Alte is more of a movement that is much more than music. It’s the fashion, lifestyle and then the music. That is why it’s often called a movement.

Odunsi can pass for a model for retro and vintage style that the alte movement has embraced. It’s edgy, with lots of piercing, baggy pants and the dirty sneakers critics often ridicule them for. But it’s fashion choice spurred by self-identity, creativity and fun, which is why we applaud it.

5. Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson Instagram/ Timini Egbuson

Actor, Timini Egbuson is one of the stylish male celebrities that has been able to own his style, which ranges from contemporary to traditional. His well-built body structure makes any outfit on him look extremely good. He looks amazing every time he shows up on red carpets.

4. Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold Instagram/ Adekunle Gold

In 2019 we saw some changes in the branding of Adekunle Gold which had more to do with a bolder approach to his fashion choices. He isn’t as simplistic as he used to be but not overly audacious either. Gold now wears a fine blend of chic and little 'maverickness' which has gotten him in this conversation.

3. Richard Mofe Damijo (R.M.D)

Richard Mofe Damijo Instagram/ Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD

This list will be incomplete without adding the only actor that serves sugar daddy goals all the time. R.M.D ages like fine wine and his fashionable looks are proof. At his age, you would expect him to have toned down his fashion but R.M.D has remained in our face, dishing out the best of looks. From suits to Agbada, R.M.D looks good in all the outfits he rocks.

2. Denola Grey

Denola Grey Instagram/ Denola Grey

The style influencer captures a special place in our heart (and the hearts of many) every time he's spotted on red carpets. We're yet to see any outfit that doesn't look good on Denola. He sure knows how to use accessories to complete his look. He also gets applause for how daring he has been by tearing the rule book on how masculine fashion should be. He wears whatever he wants and shines in them.

We can't have enough of his unique looks as he takes a top spot in our fashionable celebrities of 2019.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Instagram/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka has proven year after year that he's a style icon that's not leaving the fashion scene anytime soon. The TV personality went all out in 2019 with his unique and outstanding looks. Some of his fashionable moments were on the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija where he was ever-present as the host. We couldn't get enough of his dapper and amazing looks from designers like Mai Atafo, Ugo Monye and many others. In 2019, Ebuka was never caught unfresh.