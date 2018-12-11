Pulse List 2018: Top 5 style influencers of 2018

news

A fashion influencer is a personality that has a large number of followers on social media.,creates mainly fashion content and has the power to influence the opinion and purchase behavior of others with their recommendaations.

These five influencers are killing the Instagram game with their fashion-forward feeds and cool-girl aesthetics. Say hello to the digital influencers of the year.

1. Jennifer Oseh

Jennifer Oseh is arguably one of the most stylish women on Instagram. The eclectic beauty knows her style and is always thrilling our feeds with her winning fashion combinations . It only made sense that Jennifer would branch out into fashion design and that she did.

The influencer is now a fully fledged fashion designer with her label, the aptly named ‘Wild Kulture’. Her label is authentically ‘her’ with interesting silhouettes, unexpected colour combinations and a variety of fabrics. Jennifer’s has spurned a following of mini-me’s, young women who are keen to copy her off-beat look and Wild Kulture is your chance to get in on the action.

We love a style trailblazer and Jennifer definitely makes this year’s list.

2. Hafsah Mohammed

Hafsah Mohammed, affectionately known as HafyMo is a modest fashion blogger who’s known for nailing looks every single time without compromising her beliefs. The beautiful influencer is on a mission to show modest young women that style is well within their grasp and the world that there is a place for fashionable modern women in the fashion space.

Having amassed a legion of 30k fans on Instagram, Hafsah’s feed is a feast for the eyes with perfectly put-together, imaginative looks. What’s even better is Hafsah is the creative director of her own label ‘Elora Collection’ which brings her unique style to other modest women.

We love that Hafsah is a beacon of light and style for young Muslimah’s who want to have it all. Long may she continue.

3. Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola, or JTO as she’s known, is our resident socialite/ globetrotter/ style influencer. The famous billionaire’s daughter and sister of national treasure DJ Cuppy, tensions us on the gram with her luxury fits which cost a pretty penny.

Since starting her style blog JTO Fashion, Temi has taken us all over the world on her travels as she pulls looks all over the world. From Missoni to Balenciaga and Celine in luxurious locations like Bali, Cape Town and Madrid, this young, influencer is definitely lifestyle goals.

4. Denola Grey

Denola Grey is THE number one men’s style influencer in Nigeria at the moment. Admired by men and women alike, Denola’s striking bone structure, innate style and penchant for accessorising makes him one of the most interesting influencers to watch.

Just when we think he’s done it all, he does it all over again with a little bit more black boy joy to boot. Whether he’s suited or booted or keeping it casual, Denola has a certain je ne sais quoi that just can’t be bought.

5. Love from Julez

A relative newcomer to the style scene, Julez has made quite the impact in just a short amount of time. This striking melanin- rich beauty not only has proportions to die for and legs that never seem to end, but a wardrobe that will turn you green with envy.

You know that friend that appears to never repeat clothes, that appears to have an endless supply of lust-worthy clothes? Well, Julez is that girl. Know as the ‘Queen of Layering’, Julez has a knack for putting together unlikely combinations and making them make sense.

Her influence is so much so that she inspired (and co-created) Mai Atafo’s latest collection at Lagos Fashion Week which was a resounding success. A bosslady who inspires Nigeria’s top designers? We stan.