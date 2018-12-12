Pulse List 2018: Top 5 most prolific fashion designers in Nigeria

news

The design industry in Nigeria is still very much in its infancy but these designers have made a significant impact and continue to reign supreme this year. From celebrating anniversary milestones to reinventing the way we look at fashion with their keen eye for style.

From hit collections to exciting presentations and recognition from the global fashion community, these are the designers that made everyone sit up ans take not this year.

Check out the top 5 prolific fashion designers in Nigeria!

1. Lisa Folawiyo

Lisa Folawiyo is one of the greatest and most enduring Nigerian designers. Starting by transforming ankara and making the everyday fabric into something more luxurious, Lisa Folawiyo has gone on to be synonymous with Luxury African design.

Having shown at fashion weeks all over the world, Lisa Folawiyo is one of the most well known and well-respected designers in the industry. After all these years, she still manages to key into current trends and create collections that are current, exciting and resonate with fashion lovers, the world over. She is and remains, a pillar of the Nigerian fashion industry.

2. Lanre Da Silva

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, or LDA as she’s affectionately known, is a designer that empowers women through her designs. A firm celebrity favourite, LDA is constantly pushing the boundaries of her talent. Having launched her label in 2005, LDA have become one of Nigeria’s foremost couturiers.

A Lanre Da Silva piece is instantly recognisable due to her signature use of metallic, iridescent fabrics, a theme which runs throughout all her collections. Having shown at New York Fashion Week and featured in Vogue, LDA’s credentials have been well and truly sealed. And if that isn’t good enough, Naomi Campbell walking at Arise Fashion Week earlier this year in an LDA creation was certainly a career highlight.

3. Mai Atafo

Mai Atafo is rare in that he designs for both men and women and does so flawlessly. From his suits which have the quintessential Mai Atafo touch to his directional women’s pieces which will leave you feeling confident and powerful a s every great outfit should.

Let’s not forget that Mai is also one of Nigeria’s foremost bridal ateliers. Many a bride has walked down the aisle in a beautiful Mai Atafo creation and he has been a big part of many special days. Not many designers can be master of many but Mai manages it and each collection is better than the last. We are watching his label grow into a design behemoth.

4.Tiffany Amber

Folake Coker launched Tiffany Amber in 1998 and the label revolutionised the Nigerian fashion industry. Not only was she the first African designer to have back to back shows at New York Fashion week but she also became the first woman to make the Forbes Africa Women Power list.

Tiffany Amber’s success is testament to the power of hard work and talent. To survive in an industry that is constantly evolving is no small feat. This year, at Lagos Fashion Week, Tiffany Amber celebrated a staggering 20 years in the industry and held her special anniversary show at ALARA with style critic Suzy Menkes and Editor Tamu McPherson in the audience. Even after all this time, Tiffany Amber still pulls an impressive crowd.

5. Orange Culture

Menswear in Nigeria cannot be mentioned without this label being said in the same breath. Though Orange Culture is not reflective of the traditional Nigerian man, it is indicative of the direction menswear is moving towards. Orange Culture is successful at blurring the rigid lines of menswear and allowing men to express themselves in more fluid ways.

Creative director, Bayo Oke-Lawal claims that OC is so much more than a label, it’s a ‘movement that covers universal silhouettes with an African touch to a creative class of men, translating into a heady mixture of Nigerian inspired print fabrics, colour and contemporary urban street wear’.