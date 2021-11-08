Product reviews - Manebody cosmetics

When I got home, after seeing plenty of missed calls from Aunty Efiko, I unleashed my haul and decided to find out what the oppression was about. I will take y'all through my experience to find out if the hype was worth it.

CREAMY CARAMEL BAR

Pulse Nigeria

This one ehn. First off, It feels very slippery on wet skin. Slippery like okro soup but without the slimy strings in the soup. Lol.

Some of it got into my mouth in the shower and it was sweet. Ha, soap sweet ke! I rushed to the ingredients list and read that there's sugar in it so I calmed down.

I also wondered how a soap bar could make the skin feel really amazing. I googled and read that these kinds of soaps have glycerin in them, maybe that's where the smoothness and slipperiness (not sure this is a word. Lol) come from.

The fragrance is amazeballs but strangely so mild that you can inhale it for many seconds at a stretch (like those TV advert folks. Lol), and e no go choke. My heist was less than 8 days ago but I noticed that my body acne and some chin bumps have dried up. Some, dryer than the others. Yup, I'm a girl and I have chin hair. Literally a babe & more 😂

MANGO BUTTER CRÉME

Pulse Nigeria

I have a coconut head that's why I am salty about brands asking us to follow their directions for use. For this product, I applied on one leg while damp & the other dry because how dare you tell me what to do?🙄

Omo! After applying it on my damp leg, it was soft and smooth as a baby's bum! I'm sure you know how the following of the instructions ended.

I also noticed the feel and darkness in my armpits getting better, but I'm still watching them. The bumps in those areas stopped hurting and some ruptured quicker than usual.

The fragrance of this though! Literally makes you smell edible! I used it after trying one of Manebody Cosmetics' other soaps & I was ready to make that night "the night" with hubby🙈. Face front, nothing happened.

FRUITY BAR

Pulse Nigeria

I heard that this is for kids or adults with sensitive skin so why did she buy it abeg? Anyway, I'm a tender fellow so.... Kiddies soap it is! Lmao.

It's got that slippery thing as well, with a very yummy fragrance that's between candy, ice cream & an oreo filled doughnut. Please don't ask.

I used this for only my face since we're speaking in tenderness terms now, and it was amazeballs! I noticed that some tiny rash like things I thought were normal, became krispy, like....dry. I generally don't have conspicuous issues with my facial skin so I don't have any ghen - ghen function to say. It didn't sting, itch, burn or leave my face dry after the shower. My sister used it on my newest niece when they came to visit and was eyeing it for the baby. Lol. I think I'll stop being selfish and give it to her.

CHOCOLATE BATH DRIZZLE

Pulse Nigeria

If afrodisiac was a bath gel...

I've showered more times since the heist than I have in 3 years, because of this CHOCOLATE BATH DRIZZLE! i 1st used it in the morning and the experience made me reserve it for night time because mmmmm...

The instructions say to rub on wet skin. Omo! This is how pregnancy comes oh! My people, be careful! I rubbed on wet skin till the hot water in my heater became lukewarm. I got to work late!

When I was done and in bed, I held hubby differently and he too asked why I smelt and felt differently. To make matters worse, I moisturized with their CARAMEL CREME LOTION that night.

Y'all! The softness of my skin was on another level! Me, the owner of the skin, knew it! The urge to use the skin on someone else just to show off, is what can end in praise & celebration 9months later.

The best function I noticed was how soft my skin was on that 1st day, even if I didn't moisturize some areas due to being late to work.

CARAMEL CRÉME LOTION

Pulse Nigeria

This was what I used to moisturize on the 1st night. I no know who send me.

It smells like candy, mandarin, flowers, grapes, Fanta, icheku and jam doughnuts all combined. The fragrance is very extra mild but stayed on my nighty I wore for 2 nights.

It's a lotion but my legs especially, didn't feel dry after a few hours, unlike when other brands I've used over the years before I gave up on skincare.

LIP SERUM

Pulse Nigeria

As somebody who doesn't rate skin care or anything beauty related, I rely on my God given saliva for moisturizing lips. Lwkmd.

As I expected, it smells like dessert! Mild scent that doesn't make you feel like you're ingesting a chemical ingredient. My 1 year old is the cutest when she's smacking her lips after I apply it on hers. Make we dey fresh together. Lol

It's mildly minty but it seems to be the reason why I feel like I'm pouting involuntarily. Loool.

It's sweet! Yup. Sugary-ish. The best part of this is that the sweetness is from a natural source of sugar, stevia. As a member of the fitfam, it matters to me.

I dampen my lips with my usual God given moisturizer & apply this LIP SERUM to it.

The best part for me is the peeling off of the dead skin! I'm a picker and pincher of my skin so the satisfaction from peeling the skin off with my teeth in my PPE nose mask leaves me feeling productive & accomplished for the day. Rotfl.

Imagine the new skin on your lips, the bright colored softer, supple, yummy, pouted, well moisturized things...Then they say you should not try it on bae. Hian!

BODY SCRUB

I saw it but I thought of it as a waste of time so I didn't steal it. As such, I can't give a review of the product. It's probably going to be on my shopping list from the brand. Don't worry, I won't steal any skincare products anymore. I'm now a good girl.

From my experience & in my opinion, these products are best if you're big on self love, you want to spoil yo darn self and you want to have great healthy skin that you're confident won't give up on you in your 50s.

My best paired products are the;

- Creamy Caramel bar + Mango Butter Creme + Lip Serum.

- Chocolate bath drizzle + Caramel Creme lotion + Lip Serum. Forewarning! ⚠

- Chocolate Bath Drizzle + Mango Butter Creme + Lip Serum. Forewarning! ⚠

- Fruity bar + Mango Butter Creme + Lip serum.

Please be a good girl/boy and resist the urge to show off your skin texture to thy spouse. Ciao!

----