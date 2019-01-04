Talking about the Komole bride, Deola Sagoe said, "She is formidable and in charge, but still demure and gentle. She honours everyone that looks at her, like she is the new light in his or her lives".

If that's the definition of a Komole bride then Bidemi certainly fits the bill. The pint-sized PR maven is the driving force behind some of the biggest brands in Nigeria and now, she's the ideal bride as she kicks off wedding rites to her long-term beau.

Deola Sagoe's Komole encompasses what true class and elegance is about, without the trappings of an archetypal princess frock or the boring traditional styles. The signature motifs have taken bridal wear into a new fashion acme, with silhouettes that flatter any figure or body type, and intricate laser cutting.

Every Komole bride is sure to stagger the onlooker, and through this new innovation, House of Deola has provided us with our own interpretation of the dream wedding dress.

Bidemi was a vision in her Deola Sagoe Komole in the shade 'Dangerous Ruby'. Her iro and buba had a lace overlay with chic peephole detailing and blouson sleeves. The deep red colour complimented Bidemi's melanin-rich skin perfectly and she finished the look off with a matching gele and her signature megawatt smile.