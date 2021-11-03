RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Africa’s leading destination for luxury fashion, Polo Avenue, has collaborated with Banke Kuku, elevated loungewear designer, to launch its SS22 collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021.

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 CI
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 CI

The “1970s” themed collection presents Banke Kuku’s debut runway showcase, and is inspired by the exceptional music, art, and culture Nigeria in that decade.

Recommended articles
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 CI
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 CI Pulse Nigeria

This collaboration by Polo Avenue is in line with the brand’s commitment towards fostering growth and dynamism in the Nigerian and African fashion industry by supporting and collaborating with exceptional budding fashion brands and talents.

Polo Avenue has a vision to deepen global appeal and demand for Nigeria’s outstanding fashion designers and their pieces, which is paramount to ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of creativity, style, and innovation.

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 Pulse Nigeria

According to Banke Kuku, the 1970s collection is inspired by the peaked levels of rich, artistic creativity of that decade in Nigeria.

Featuring a sophisticated fusion of silk and prints in pajamas sets, dresses, co-ords and separates, in this collection, the brand gives its Signature Monogram print a 70s makeover to symbolize the fashion elements of that era. She adds a Flame print which is inspired by the traditional 70s motif; and the Queen print, which revels the oil-impacted economic boom of that decade.

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the launch, Banke Kuku further stressed: “In creating this collection, we worked very hard to push our boundaries while maintaining our brand’s purpose - which is to create luxury loungewear that transitions to occasional wear. We wanted our Kuku Tribe to enjoy refined elegance through these pieces as we gradually ease out of the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and come into the festive season.

"We hope that everyone can be inspired by the creative depth behind this collection, which celebrates the arts, culture, music, and rich heritage of Nigeria in the 1970s. The launch of this collection is an exciting feat for us and are grateful to Polo Avenue for its support towards making this a success.” She added.

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 Pulse Nigeria

Also commenting about this collaboration, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Avenue, said “We are proud to collaborate with Banke Kuku on her debut runway collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021, where she showcases opulent, multidimensional loungewear pieces that are referenced from our rich Nigerian heritage.

"At Polo Avenue, our passion remains to develop and promote African fashion and talent, who show excellence and top quality in their work. We recognize the impact that supporting exceptional designers such as Banke Kuku makes in the African fashion industry, and we are glad to be pioneering this development. We look forward to future collaborations such as this, which grow Nigeria’s luxury fashion market, and impact the economy at large.”

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21
Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21 Pulse Nigeria

Polo Avenue has so far partnered with and supported leading fashion designers such as Kinabuti, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, and Ene Maya, among others, through its Polo Avenue Fashion Series. The luxury fashion company is renowned for retailing some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta, Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Amina Muaddi, and so on.

Sharon Odumosu, Temi Marcella
Sharon Odumosu, Temi Marcella Pulse Nigeria
Powede Awujo
Powede Awujo Pulse Nigeria
Ozinna Anumudu, Mr John Obayuwana
Ozinna Anumudu, Mr John Obayuwana Pulse Nigeria
Olori Sekinat Elegushi and Sade Alesh
Olori Sekinat Elegushi and Sade Alesh Pulse Nigeria
Mrs Zinny Zulu
Mrs Zinny Zulu Pulse Nigeria
Michelle Kilentar
Michelle Kilentar Pulse Nigeria
Jennifer Obayuwana
Jennifer Obayuwana Pulse Nigeria
Idia Aisien
Idia Aisien Pulse Nigeria
Jania, Shade
Jania, Shade Pulse Nigeria
Fifi Dilly
Fifi Dilly Pulse Nigeria
Andrea Iyamah
Andrea Iyamah Pulse Nigeria
Elizabeth Elohor
Elizabeth Elohor Pulse Nigeria
Chalya Shagaya
Chalya Shagaya Pulse Nigeria
Enaife Momodu
Enaife Momodu Pulse Nigeria
Abisola Ajimobi Kola Daisi
Abisola Ajimobi Kola Daisi Pulse Nigeria

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21

Polo Avenue collaborates with Banke Kuku on debut runway collection at LFDW21

5 things to eat if you have stomach ulcer

5 things to eat if you have stomach ulcer

Life Conversations: Confessions of a sport gambler

Life Conversations: Confessions of a sport gambler

LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

LA Mode event: A tale of mesh and sequins

Skincare Secrets: Top 5 lotions for dry skin

Skincare Secrets: Top 5 lotions for dry skin

‘I don't regret going on BB Naija’ Ozo says on Mercy Johnson's cooking show

‘I don't regret going on BB Naija’ Ozo says on Mercy Johnson's cooking show

'If your partner is cheating on you, how would you like to know?' 5 men speak on it

'If your partner is cheating on you, how would you like to know?' 5 men speak on it

5 habits that damage the kidneys

5 habits that damage the kidneys

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight