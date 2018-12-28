The ex-BBN star showed up and out on the Blue Carpet of #BurnaLive on Wednesday.

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, popularly known as Nina, is the TV sweetheart we've all come to know and love. Since she first appeared on our screens a couple of months ago, we've been opportuned to see her personality and style grow, and influence one another.

To end the year with a bang, Nina showed up to Burna boy's concert in a sheer nude ruffle dress called the Willow dress from M&S Closet. She went for a big black cinch for her waist to add to her darling figure and complemented that with black heeled sandals.

For a pop of colour, she carried an orange purse.

She might have been a bit overdressed for the event, but she definitely wore the mini-dress with style excellence. What a fashion statement to end the year with!