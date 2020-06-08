Osebor, real name Richard Brown, first made headlines in the Ghanaian media space when he showed up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy.

Since then, Osebor, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news over a couple of times with his choice of fashion.

Despite being ridiculed for wearing skirts and dresses, he appeared not to be “bothered”, as he continues to dazzle in these outfits.

Interestingly, Nigerians are in love with his looks and are gradually imitating his style.

Popular Nigerian actor, Uti Nwachukwu has photoshopped Osebor's photo in his usual dress and a trouser.

He replaced his head with Osebor’s and this has got loads of buzz on social media.

Check the photo below: