Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

It seemed like they brought the heat for the Vanity Fair red carpet more than the actual show.

Here are five of the best looks.

Kelly Rowland

Mrs Kelly looked stunning in this black gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji. The statement sleeves were complimentary.

Lori Harvey

Lori was completely astonishing! This is how to dress for a red carpet!

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy in George Hobeika's silver gown is giving everything and more. She looks like the queen of the red carpet and is wearing one of the best looks of the night.

Jessica Chastain

Yes, Jessica! Do you notice how her red hair blends with the green gown? She looks like a beautiful mermaid.

Kid Cudi