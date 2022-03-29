Vanity Fair had an Oscar after-party celebrating the winners and it was another glamorous red carpet event.
Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty
After the Oscars is the afterparty.
It seemed like they brought the heat for the Vanity Fair red carpet more than the actual show.
Here are five of the best looks.
Kelly Rowland
Mrs Kelly looked stunning in this black gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji. The statement sleeves were complimentary.
Lori Harvey
Lori was completely astonishing! This is how to dress for a red carpet!
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy in George Hobeika's silver gown is giving everything and more. She looks like the queen of the red carpet and is wearing one of the best looks of the night.
Jessica Chastain
Yes, Jessica! Do you notice how her red hair blends with the green gown? She looks like a beautiful mermaid.
Kid Cudi
What an absolutely stylish way to wear a suit. It is not boring and it is not feminine either. It just works.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng