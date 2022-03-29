RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

After the Oscars is the afterparty.

They looked so gorgeous [Instagram]
They looked so gorgeous [Instagram]

Vanity Fair had an Oscar after-party celebrating the winners and it was another glamorous red carpet event.

Recommended articles

It seemed like they brought the heat for the Vanity Fair red carpet more than the actual show.

Here are five of the best looks.

Mrs Kelly looked stunning in this black gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji. The statement sleeves were complimentary.

Lori was completely astonishing! This is how to dress for a red carpet!

Chrissy in George Hobeika's silver gown is giving everything and more. She looks like the queen of the red carpet and is wearing one of the best looks of the night.

Yes, Jessica! Do you notice how her red hair blends with the green gown? She looks like a beautiful mermaid.

What an absolutely stylish way to wear a suit. It is not boring and it is not feminine either. It just works.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things that give Nigerians joy

7 things that give Nigerians joy

Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

In this generation, age should not be mistaken for maturity and wisdom

In this generation, age should not be mistaken for maturity and wisdom

10 Women Reveal the Real Reasons They've Ghosted Men

10 Women Reveal the Real Reasons They've Ghosted Men

Why looking for an apartment in Lagos is frustrating

Why looking for an apartment in Lagos is frustrating

Why men have morning erections

Why men have morning erections

Owo Anietie has given us a new lens to view the world

Owo Anietie has given us a new lens to view the world

How to get married legally in Nigeria

How to get married legally in Nigeria

Here's why having s*x with a new partner can change the smell of your vagina

Here's why having s*x with a new partner can change the smell of your vagina

Trending

Beauty Inspiration: 10 pictures that prove Temi Otedola is one of Nigeria’s top beauties

Temi looks absolutely gorgeous everytime [Instagram]

Oscars 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Some best and worst dressed celebs [Getty]

Netflix's a Bridgerton affair: Nigerian Celebs who nailed the theme

These costume were perfect [Instagram]

8 common fashion mistakes you should avoid making

8 common fashion mistakes you should avoid making