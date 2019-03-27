To commemorate World Water Day, FACE Africa held its 10th Annual WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) Gala in New York. This landmark 10th-anniversary event drew attention to the clean water epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa and raised funds for clean water initiatives.

The event drew nearly 500 guests, including soccer legend Didier Drogba, Bozoma Saint John, CMO at Endeavor and actress and Nollywood darling, Osas Ighodaro- Ajibade.

Osas heated up the 'gram when she posted photos of her in a silver Toju Foyeh evening gown. The beautiful dress was a joint collaboration between the two women and Osas wore the hell out of the custom piece. The shimmering dress skimmed her amazing figure and had criss-cross detailing at the neckline.

The highlight of the dress was the long train which flowed from Osas' shoulder and lay on delicately beside her on the ground.

Osas paired the dress with a poker straight hairstyle which was styled with decorative clips and neutral makeup which accentuated her natural beauty.

Writing in a heartfelt caption towards the initiative on Facebook, Osas said:

It was such an honor to attend, be inspired and come as a special guest for @face.africa 10th Anniversary - Wash Gala 2019.

What an incredible time! An event filled with African Excellence supporting, advocating and raising funds for clean water in Africa.

Huge congrats to a woman I’m very inspired by @sarankjones. 10 years is no small feat! Well done to you and your entire team. 10 years of great work - changing lives through the initiative of clean water for all. God bless you and your teams hand work! Thank you for having me - I’m honored. Here’s to many more years of changing lives for the better!

Speaking about her stunning dress, Osas said, ''Toju baby! ...amazing you! Thank you always. I know you have stories for days about our collaborations.''