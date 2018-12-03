Pulse.ng logo
OOTD: We can't get over Seyi Shay's two-tone metallic dress

Stunning songstress Seyi Shay's performance at the Google Impact event last weekend wasn't the only thing that caught our attention, her Adéy Soile outfit did too.

  • Published:
We can't get over Seyi Shay's two-tone metallic dress play

Seyi Shay

(Instagram/iamseyishay)

Seyi Shay has always proven to be a high-fashion queen with her approach to style whenever she steps out. Last Wednesday, she was spotted in a gorgeous two-tone metallic dress by Adéy Soile.

Singer and Songwriter, who recently made her film debut in the Biola Abiola film Lara and the Beat, Seyi Shay has been pulling high-fashion looks recently and we are here for it!

 

This retro look from the Adéy Soile By Night collection is a two-tone metallic evening dress that complements everything we love about the singer — from its body-con long-sleeved form to its draped off-shoulder design. The play on gold and magenta definitely turned heads at the Google Impact event on Wednesday where she performed a few of her songs.

 

For her glam look, she opted for bold lips and went heavy on the highlighter, making her look like she just stepped out a time capsule from the 70s.

She definitely pulled out off the look.

Dress: Adéy Soile @adeysoile

MUA: Adella @adella_makeup

Style: @kindredkreative

Hair: @tgold235

