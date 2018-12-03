Stunning songstress Seyi Shay's performance at the Google Impact event last weekend wasn't the only thing that caught our attention, her Adéy Soile outfit did too.
Singer and Songwriter, who recently made her film debut in the Biola Abiola film Lara and the Beat, Seyi Shay has been pulling high-fashion looks recently and we are here for it!
Repost from @iamseyishay ......... I was blown away by the imagination of the designer of this 2 - tone Gold/Magenta dress You#emo#4oCm###emo#4oCd## Thank you @iamseyishay you brought my vision for the dress to LIFE #adeysoilebynight #wearadey #adeysoile #seyishay #googleimpactchallenge #fashion Stylist @kindredkreative @experiencezazaiicreate
This retro look from the Adéy Soile By Night collection is a two-tone metallic evening dress that complements everything we love about the singer — from its body-con long-sleeved form to its draped off-shoulder design. The play on gold and magenta definitely turned heads at the Google Impact event on Wednesday where she performed a few of her songs.
For her glam look, she opted for bold lips and went heavy on the highlighter, making her look like she just stepped out a time capsule from the 70s.
She definitely pulled out off the look.
Dress: Adéy Soile @adeysoile
MUA: Adella @adella_makeup
Style: @kindredkreative
Hair: @tgold235