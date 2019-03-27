Aso-ebi is certainly big business in Nigeria and in turn, selling fabrics has become a multi-million naira industry. Every week, Nigerians scour the rails of fabric stores for the perfect material for their party/ event/ wedding. One woman who is profiting off of the trend is Abimbola Ipaye, owner of Bimmms24.

The quality of her fabrics, their uniqueness and her reputation precedes her. Bmmms24 is the one-stop shop for all things lace, george, aso-oke and so on.

The two discuss Abimbola’s secret to creating signature Asoebi that has seen the brand cater to clients from all walks of life, including the daughter of the President of Nigeria, Zahra Indimi, the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo and more.

Watch the episode below!