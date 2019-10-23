Cobalt blue remains vibrant we can't wait to explore the different ways Olarslim rocked the color.

Can anyone totally dislike cobalt blue? I guess not. Blue itself is one of the most beautiful colors that make any kind of style stand out. Cobalt blue is a shade of blue that catches everyone's eyes and probably fancy.

Even if it's not one of your go-to colors, Olarslim will make you ditch other colors for it. Olawunmi Adewale popularly addressed Olarslim on the 'gram is a style influencer who has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry. She has a major interest in colors and we can't help but admire the ways she pulls off different colors with her style.

It's safe to say that blue is one of her favorite colors as she has been able to rock different shades-whether dark, light or pastel effortlessly. For today's article, we'll focus on just cobalt blue. After seeing her photos, you might consider rocking the color to your next event.

Here are some amazing outfits from Olarslim’s wardrobe that did justice to the color, cobalt blue.

Olarslim serves casual look in this lovely outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

Olarslim rocks double breasted gown with a yellow sling bag that fits into a perfect casual look. You can choose this look if you don't want to have an all cobalt blue affair.

Olarslim keeping it casual and classy [Credit: Instagram/ Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

You can decide to switch it up like with a white short that gives you that mix of casual and class just like Olarslim.

Olarslim color mix is goals and we're inspired [Credit: Instagram/ Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

Who says you can't mix lemon with cobalt blue? Olarslim just showed us how to and we're so getting on this look ASAP.

Olarslim has no boundaries with cobalt blue [Credit: Instagram/ Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

The combination of turtle-necked top and pant is what you should try as seen on Olar slim.

Bell-bottom pant looks so good with cobalt blue [Credit: Instagram/ Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

Want to make a fashion statement at your next event? You should totally go for this look.

Ankara is not left out f the cobalt blue affair [Credit: Instagram/ Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

You can switch your look up with the printastic mix.

Olarslim mixed it up and we love the look [Credit: Ola Adewale] Instagram/ OLA ADEWALE

If you don't want a monochrome look, you can have a mix of more than one colors. It makes the look more stylish.