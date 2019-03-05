Nollywood starlet Damilola Adegbite has launched a ready to wear line for easy, effortless style called Kasham by Adedamee.

The latest ready-to-wear womenswear brand in town is courtesy of Damilola Adegbite and it will have you coveting the tropical, affordable pieces. The brand, KASHAM By Adedamee is filled with a variety of pieces to suit every body shape and taste. Damilola has provided a wide range of two pieces, dressed and comfy jumpsuits.

Damilola, who announed the line and the store which will be at Ikota Shopping Complex, is yet to release the full lookbook which shows the full extent of styles but took to her Instagram for a little tease.

Introducing the line to her followers on Instagram, Damilola wrote:

Finally, by the grace of him alone who is the source of my strength, my new clothing store for women is open and ready to serve you queens! Please visit us on Road 3, Ikota shopping complex beside Victoria Garden City Lekki, and follow our Instagram page @kashambyadedamee for the most simple yet elegant pieces, to constantly remind you of just how BEAUTIFUL and STRONG you are!

I look forward to seeing you soon.

With all my love,

Damilola Adegbite.