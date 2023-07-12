Nike's exciting 'Own The Floor' dance competition crowns winners and celebrates dance in Nigeria

This exciting competition honoring dance as a sport and a channel for creative expression was held at Nike's store in Ikeja City Mall.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This remarkable event was supported by Nike, the world's most renowned sports apparel brand, and Hudson Nigeria.

The Nike brand is renowned for emanating positive and cool vibes that motivate you to challenge yourself and do more. This time, Nike's "Own The Floor" campaign puts a special emphasis on all things dance, challenging dancers to bring their best to the dance floor.

Own The Floor is all about promoting the dance community and Nike is taking action in a way that showcases unique dancers and empowers them and the dancing community. The comfort and versatility of Nike shoes and outfits make them so important for dancers all over the world.

At the Nike Own the Floor event, the rules of the competition were simple. During the intense "Seven to Smoke" battle, two pairs of dancers went head-to-head in every round, striving to outdo each other. Each victory grants a point to the winner, and the dancer with the highest number of points will be crowned the ultimate champion.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The dancers brought electrifying and impressive moves to the dance floor, motivated to surpass each other amidst the support of the crowd who cheered them on enthusiastically.

Pulse Nigeria

Following an intense battle between the B-Boys and B-Girls, Matthew Arhanmude, ‘B-Boy Matt’, and Victoria Adesoye, B-Girl Vicky emerged victorious and were awarded ₦300,000 cash prizes each.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse caught up with the winners who were so excited to have won, Matthew Arhanmude, ‘B-boy Matt’ said “I felt very shocked to have won among the amazing B-boys. My dance style is a power move, and it was very unusual for power movers to win, we gas out on time, so I trained myself to last long."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"I will use the prize money to support Matt Trends Academy. I want to empower a lot of children in my neighbourhood who dance. Nike is amazing. All the participants who danced went home with some cash gifts and a free Nike shoe, who does that? It's the first of its kind in Nigeria.”

Victoria Adesoye, ‘B-Girl Vicky’ was equally thrilled, “At some point. I wanted to give up; I was so tired, so it was unbelievable to have won, I am so grateful to Nike and how they care about dance in Nigeria."

Pulse Nigeria

"Aside from Dance, I am also a fashion designer, and I will use the prize money to get some of the equipment I lack at the moment. I also host a Dance concert every October, and I will put some of the cash in savings for the program’s budget.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the prize was handed over to the winners, pictures were taken and the guests and winners danced on the stage in celebration until the curtains were drawn on an exciting dance challenge.

Dance is an art form that requires you to bring every part of yourself and Nike’s Own the Floor campaign gave a platform for the vibrant dance community in Nigeria to express themselves passionately while showcasing the power of dance.