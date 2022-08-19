Nike to launch flagship store at Ikeja City Mall

The grand opening is expected to be significant not just because it marks the entrance of Nike into the Nigerian market, but it also coincides with Nike’s 50th year anniversary globally. Created in Oregon, USA, in 1971, Nike has grown into a worldwide behemoth in sports apparel and athletic lifestyle; known for partnerships with the biggest sports teams, personalities and athletes, and for supporting a culture of fitness and athleisure all over the world.

Nike’s official introduction into the Nigerian market is powered by Hudson Brand Development Nigeria [HBDN], a leading retail company renowned for representing NIKE and a host of other sports and fashion brands in over 30 African countries.

“We are extremely proud to open the Nike Flagship store here in Lagos, the first in West Africa,” says Kieran Murphy, Country General Manager of HBDN.

“Nigeria has had a strong role in the history of Nike, and this constitutes an important step for the presence of the brand on the continent. The fact that this is happening on the 50th anniversary of Nike, only adds relevance to what we are doing and makes us embrace the future with confidence.”

Kieran promises that customers in Nigeria can look forward to the global standard of excellence that NIKE is reputed for, as well as the finest customer service imaginable. “It is a state-of-the-art store, and we are looking forward to welcoming our customers and delivering to them a great shopping experience,” he says.

To further prove their desire to forge strong commercial and social ties in Nigeria, Hudson is proud to join Nike as partners of The Asisat Oshoala Foundation, an organisation working towards sports and social development causes for young girls in Nigeria. It is the brainchild of Asisat Oshoala, captain of the Nigeria women’s football team.

Hudson continues to manage its business through offices in Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria while hoping to expand with an additional 17 new stores before the end of 2022