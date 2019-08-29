Adut Akech was selected by Edward Enninful and HRH Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as one of British Vogue's September Issue '15 Forces of Change' and the model is featured in a stylish editorial wearing a piece from Kenneth Ize in the magazine.

The South Sudanese model wears a matching set made of aso-oke, Kenneth's signature paired with matching green shoes from Manolo Blahnik.

Kenneth Ize is nearing the end of the LVMH competition which he was selected for early this year.

By all accounts, this year’s selection of designers was by far the most diverse in the history of the awards and signified a step in the right direction for recognition of diversity in the fashion industry. It included designers from Israel, Nigeria, and South Africa, all competing for the very first time. Speaking about this new direction to Vogue magazine, Daphne said “Each new edition brings its lot of firsts. It goes to show the reach of the Prize on the one hand, and on the other, the reach of fashion, its ability to touch more and more people, thanks in part to the Internet. It is truly a unifying dynamic. This year we received more than 1,700 applications, a record.

Most of [the finalists] have integrated up-cycling in their sourcing strategy. First and foremost, [of course,] we appraise the creativity of the candidates. Naturally, if it is combined with an ethical and environmental awareness at the service of creation, then so much the better.”

For Nigerian- born designer Kenneth Ize to be selected was an incredible honour and a sign of things to come for the charismatic designer. He launched his eponymous label in 2013, straight after graduating from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. It was a risky move for the fairly new designer but it was one that paid off as his label was an instant hit due to his successful marriage of the traditional and the current.

The Kenneth Ize brand takes a sustainable approach to the design by using locally-sourced materials locally and ensuring a fair and safe working space for all workers and artisans, one that encourages collaboration and births magic.