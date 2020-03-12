At first it looked like curvy girls were yet not ready to come out of hiding.If you know anything about endowed females you can tell most of them rather hide than come on a spotlight ;

Curvy talents have been too body conscious to try out modeling in this part of the world. Most especially the more endowed ladies due to how society perceive of them.They are more associated with pleasure than with business and society until now refused to take them very seriously;

However the game changer has been the fast rising Miss Body Of Art Nigeria, which prides itself as Nigeria’s No. 1 beauty pageant for thick and curvy models.The pageant which just concluded her maiden edition February 23rd 2020 saw to her first crowning of the most beautiful curvy girl in Nigeria.The event,held at the Mega-1 Event Centre, Lekki saw the best of talents from the various finalists who had been shortlisted from the different audition centers around Nigeria.

The grand finale, which was hosted by Uriel Oputa, of Big Brother fame (a curvy talent herself) alongside new breed Frodd, second runner up of Big Brother Naija 2019, had guests on the edge of their seats as these girls brought their interesting talents forward, amidst performances from comedians and musical acts. Comedians like MC Abbey tha Prof, Vic Godwin, Uwa Idahosa etc had the guests rolling in laughter all through the evening.

To cap the night, was when the judges made their decision of who wears the crown of Miss Body Of Art Nigeria 2020; as a genuinely talented 5.11 girl from Edo State, Halima Ibhadon with a hip to die for emerged winner of the competition, winning a $5,000 price and a management deal. Halima captivated the hearts of the audience from the point of her first entry.

It is equally interesting to know other talents held their own on the evening as first runner up, Tosin Obanla, who exhibited witty intelligence performing a socially conscious spoken word, against a body of phenomenal curves. Second runner up went to Nifemi Ayodele an endowed model and a gifted singer.

The beautiful thing about this development is the future it holds for these winners and talents like them who have longed for such opportunities to become models, but have long been restricted by the skinny models-only stereotype, which have turned out to be nothing but an industry myth. Miss Body Of Art Nigeria has proven that curvy models can too. Even more to look out for is seeing them strut more runways, become show presenters, take more acting roles etc.

If you think the maiden edition of this curvy girls pageant was a buzz, industry experts are predicting an even more buzzy turn out when they announce their next edition. Hearing from the founder of the platform Larry Chuchu Okeme, a fashion entrepreneur “the Miss Body Of Art Nigeria is born out of necessity will be here for a very long time.

” I personally can’t wait for more and all the spin offs, I mean it’s curvy girls we are talking about, I am waiting. Let’s hope the organizers live up to expectations and continue the phenomenon. We are here for it."

Olumese Famous aka Uncle Olu, is an independent blogger(www.uncleolu.com) for curvy and plus size women all over the world.

