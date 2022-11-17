RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

Temi Iwalaiye

Forget black for a bit and wear more brown.

Nonye, Temisan, and Kim in brown [Instagram]
Nonye, Temisan, and Kim in brown [Instagram]

One of the best colours for your skin is brown. It looks supple and gorgeous on dark skin. Brown is also not as boring as black, but calls attention but not in the same way as red or yellow.

Brown is also easy to accessorize, you don’t have to think about what to pair with it.

These beautiful people have shown us all we need more monochronic brown outfits in our closets, and we can ditch black for a while.

Kim in this wide-legged palazzo and top is scintillating.

Temisan wears two shades of brown, proving that different tones are always a good way to go.

Nonye always goes neutral in her rendition of this outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

