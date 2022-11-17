One of the best colours for your skin is brown. It looks supple and gorgeous on dark skin. Brown is also not as boring as black, but calls attention but not in the same way as red or yellow.
Neutrals: Why brown is the new black
Forget black for a bit and wear more brown.
Brown is also easy to accessorize, you don’t have to think about what to pair with it.
These beautiful people have shown us all we need more monochronic brown outfits in our closets, and we can ditch black for a while.
Kim Oprah
Kim in this wide-legged palazzo and top is scintillating.
Temisan
Temisan wears two shades of brown, proving that different tones are always a good way to go.
Nonye
Nonye always goes neutral in her rendition of this outfit.
