She recently landed her first ever beauty campaign with NARS and closed the Maison Valentino haute couture show in Paris, and now Naomi is showing why after 3 decades, she's still one of the top supermodels in the world with stunning new cover.

Writing about the cover, British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful said:

Delighted to reveal the March issue cover star, my sister and British Vogue contributing editor Naomi, who makes her cover debut for me as editor-in-chief. Photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by moi, with hair by Guido Palau and make-up by Pat Mcgrath. Naomi wears a Burberry dress and diamond earrings by De Beers.

Interviewed by Edward Enninful himself, the interview is like an intimate chat between friends. Vogue let's us in on their special relationship.

Edward writes:

It is always a pleasure to unveil a March issue of Vogue, to herald the start of fashion’s new season in earnest, to dwell on themes of re-emergence and renewal after a gloomy and (this year especially) uncertain winter. This month’s Vogue has added personal significance, as its star is no less a force than Naomi Campbell, who makes her cover debut for me as editor-in-chief.

It’s no secret that Naomi and I go back more than half of our lifetimes. We first met on a shoot for i-D in Paris in the early 1990s on a day I will never forget. I can recall her walking into the studio like it was last week. In an Anna Sui dress, with her Whitney Houston curls, there she was – the most beautiful woman in the world.

He continues:

I was a young fashion director and Naomi was already famous well beyond the industry, but we bonded on sight. After the shoot wrapped, she invited me to jump on a private plane to Dublin with her – I was due back in London and had only £10 in my pocket – but that’s just the way it is with Naomi. A quarter of a century later and she hasn’t changed. You never know where you’re going to end up.