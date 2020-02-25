Kenneth Ize, who is a Nigerian designer made his Paris Fashion Week debut as he displayed his new Fall 2020 collection.

The Lagos-born fashion designer, Kenneth Ize got the inspiration from his last visit to the UNESCO world heritage site in Osun state (Osun-Osogbo Grove). The fabric used for this ready-to-wear collection, ‘aso oke’ was obtained from the SouthWestern part of Nigeria.

Naomi Campbell commanded everyone’s attention as she stepped onto the runway in one of the amazing pieces from the collection. The whole room lit up as she appeared in one of the beautiful dresses of the night.

Naomi Campbell walks for Kenneth Ize's Paris Fashion Week debut [Daily Mail] DailyMail

Composed of bold colours like green, white and red, the dress was made from an African fabric called ‘áso oke’, which is mainly used by the ‘Yoruba’ tribe in Nigeria. This dress simply describes where the designer got his inspiration for the collection.

The 49-year-old walked gracefully in a colourful striped shirt dress with some details of fringe. Attention was drawn to her slim physique as the belted waist gave us something to focus on.

We totally love the overlayer at the upper part of the dress, located on the right side of her chest. It gave the shirt dress a unique look.

Naomi rocked the look with a signature hairstyle, a simple black laid back center part hair. She paired her dress with a red buckled shoe.

The supermodel who has been supporting the 29-year-old designer was happy to grace the runway as she expressed her joy with an Instagram post describing how she felt. This is not the first time she’s walking the runway in a Nigerian design.