Award-winning supermodel, Naomi Campbell launches a Youtube channel that chronicles her glamorous life.

The supermodel whose career has spanned decades and who needs no introduction is letting fans in on her personal life with her own YouTube channel.

Naomi Campbell launched “Being Naomi,” in December on the video platform, Youtube. She says she hopes the channel will give her fans an inside look into her life as a businesswoman, activist and in-demand model, and open up opportunities for them to communicate with her, plus show viewers the charitable causes which are close to her heart.

She says, “I want to show the world who I am and what I stand for,” Campbell explains. “My hope is that when you engage with my channel that you are inspired by what you see, that it pushes you to be the best you can be, to do your part in the world and to pursue your dreams.” She continues, “I am honored to be able to share my life on YouTube and to have the unique opportunity to communicate my story in my own voice.”

Naomi already has quite the video catalogue up on her channel including a livestream of the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The model also shared the fascinating story of how she was discovered in a feature titled “My Journey” and her latest video, released in the New Year gives us an insight into the model's New Year's Resolutions.

It's Naomi Campbell as we have never seen her before and we are exciting to see a different side of the supermodel.