After dominating the fashion industry for over three decades, Naomi Campbell certainly shows no signs of slowing down and her latest turn on the runway at Valentino's Haute Couture show has left fans speechless.

Campbell stormed the runway at Valentino's SS19 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week alongside a host of other black models in a show that promoted stunning couture and the importance of diversity.

The supermodel, 48, took a typically daring fashion risk in the ethereal sheer dress which showed off her toned physique and youthful decolletage.

Putting her toned figure on full display, the catwalk queen slipped into a see-through ensemble, complete with balloon sleeves and a dramatic ruffled skirt. Her long raven locks were tied up in a sleek low bun and her makeup was kept natural and radiant.

Writing about Naomi's triumphant return to the Valentino runway, Vogue said:

Naomi Campbell's presence is always felt during Fashion Week in New York, Europe, and beyond. And while she appears to be virtually everywhere, the supermodel does keep her schedule selective: She only walks, or sits front row, for top designers or buzzy labels of the moment. Now, for couture week, she’s back at it again—only this time, in a much more surprising way.

Fresh from enjoying the Fall 2019 menswear shows as a guest, Campbell made an unexpected appearance on the catwalk at Valentino's Spring 2019 couture presentation in Paris. Wearing the final look, a sumptuous transparent black gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Campbell gave the crowd a thrill by returning to the Italian label’s runway for the first time in 14 years, her last show being its Spring 2005 couture collection.

The Valentino show was hailed as one of the most stunning and inclusive shows of Paris Haute Couture Week with a number of black models walking in the show including newcomer Adut Akech and veteran supermodel Alek Wek. Creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli said in an interview with New York Times, "Today, beauty is about diversity, it’s about the freedom to express yourself. This is what I want to stand for."

Watch the full Valentino Haute Couture 2019 show below