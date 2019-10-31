Nancy Isime is not a new face on our screens as she just hosted the 13th edition of the Headies' and we can't help but acknowledge her slay game.

Nancy Isime consistently whips out amazing outfits that had us drooling on her Instagram page. The TV personality sure knows how to show up in style at every event and her Instagram photos are proof. From casual outfits to Ankara dresses, Nancy is no learner in this slay game.

The weekend is almost here and we have carefully selected some of her Ankara style that would inspire you to step up your fashion game.

ALSO READ: OOTD: We can't get over Nancy Isime's leopard print co-ord look

Here are some of Nancy Isime's Ankara styles that got our maximum love and attention.

Nancy Isime stepped out looking like a diva in this amazing Ankara outfit that got us stuck on her page.

The bow in this jumpsuit is the kind of extra you need to add to your fashion game this weekend.

Hoping for classy look in Ankara? Try this lovely style and thank us later.

This outfit is all you need to be party ready this weekend and Nancy slayed this outfit effortlessly. You can too!

If you're searching for the perfect Ankara style for that Owambe this weekend, then, you just stumbled on the right one.