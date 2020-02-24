The NAACP Image Awards held it’s 51st edition on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

The prestigious awards were filled with all the glitz and glamour as black celebrities stepped out with all the poise and class we all crave for on red carpets.

The awards were presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.

One of the highlights of the night was the speech delivered by Rihanna after receiving the President’s Award for her outstanding and exceptional philanthropic work through the years.

Rihanna after receiving the President’s Award for her outstanding and exceptional philanthropic work []Foot Wear News] Foot Wear News

She talked about the unity that should exist amongst black people. Rihanna received the award by saying,

“We can’t do it divided, I cannot emphasize that enough. We can’t let the desensitivity sip in.

The íf it’s your problem, then it’s not mine, it’s a woman problem, it’s black people’s problem. I mean how many of us in this room have colleagues, partners, and friends from other races, sexes, religions, and show hands?

You know they want to break bread with you, they like you. Well, this is their problem too.

So when we’re marching and protesting about the Michael Brown Jr and the Titiana Jefferson of the world, tell your friends to pull up.”

The crowd applauded.

From Lizzo’s statement dress to Cynthia Erivo’s sartorial dress, here are the best-dressed looks from the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

1. We always look forward to Cynthia Erivo's look at Hollywood's red carpet events. She knows how to create a presence on red carpets. She rocked a white dress that had mint green ruffles attached to the waist.

The scattered flowers on the mint green part made the look unique. Designer, Prabal Gurung found a way to add a sexy appeal to the dress as her breasts were slightly covered.

Her makeup was subtle and her earrings completed the look.

2. Lizzo, who was the entertainer of the year made fashion statements on the red carpet as she stepped in Mary Katrantzou's custom dress. The colourful dress featured lots of patterns that are quite attractive.

There were elements of ancient civilization like a compass, tape rule. We spotted her name written at the upper part of the dress in glittering black text.

She accessorized the look with a gold necklace and mini bang from designer, Lynn Bann. Her hairstyle speaks black queen all over.

Rihanna showed up in a vibrant purple Givenchy couture dress [Foot Wear News] Foot Wear News

3. The queen of style, Rihanna showed up in a vibrant purple Givenchy couture dress. The amazing dress had ruffles that stole everyone’s attention at the event.

The fashion mogul paired her ruffled dress with purple strappy sandals that laced up her calves. The sandals were also designed by Givenchy.

Rihanna rocked bold lips and went subtle around her eye region [Foot Wear News] Foot Wear News

She switched up the look with a 40-carat Kallati ring with silver earrings. The Fenty Beauty boss rocked bold lips and went subtle around her eye region.

Her braided hair and ponytail made her look exceptional.

4. Angela Bassett stays forever young as she rocks a beautiful green Azzi & Osta Couture gown. The strapless dress had layers of ruffles at the burst, which is a stylish move.

The gown featured a belted waist, the trendy thigh-high slit and a flowing train right at the back. The 61-year-old actress paired the look with a green purse, bracelets and jewellery.

Her makeup made her look younger and the dark eyes blended with the whole look.

Trevor Jackson Essence

5. Who says men can’t rock pink suits? Trevor Jackson pulled off a pink suit effortlessly on the red carpet.

He ditched a tie for a buttoned-up shirt and a white pocket square. The ‘Grownish’ star didn’t have to do too much to stand out on the red carpet.

He also went for a white sneakers instead of the regular shoe. We love to see a man that can rock pink without losing the masculine effect.

6. Michael B. Jordan brought subtle sparks to the red carpet and we love it. He looks dapper in a black suit that had glitters all over it.

The outstanding motion picture winner made monochrome look so attractive on the red carpet again.

ALSO READ: Brit Awards 2020: Burna Boy takes winter to the red carpet in blue

7. It’s quite tricky to rock a white ensemble on the red carpet but Marsai Martin was able to kill the look in style. The world’s youngest executive producer and winner of 3 awards rocked a feathery gown with a see-through train.

The Ermanno Scervino dress showed off a little cleavage without showing too much. She rocked a silver sandal as she left her chest bare which helped us focus on the dress alone.

The teenage actress had her hair laid back with a silver accessory and soft makeup.