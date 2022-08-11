RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Must-Have: 5 classic designer handbags every woman needs

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five classic bags every woman must own;

Every woman needs these five bags [Instagram/SylvianNduka]
Every woman needs these five bags [Instagram/SylvianNduka]

Bags are one of the favourite parts of dressing up, they add some needed colour and accessorize the outfit and elevate the look.

Bag trends are different from cloth trends because most people will stick with classic designs whose prices always appreciate. Some people regard these bags as investments, because you can still earn a fortune from selling these bags in the black market.

This bag is coveted by women all over the world such that there is an actual waiting list for it. Even though the bag costs $15,000 (over 10 million naira), you have to prove that you have $15,000 in your account too.

Birkins were made in 1984 when actress Jane Birkin complained to the former owner of Hermes, Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight that she couldn’t find a bag suited for her needs as a young mother.

Birkins have become a symbol of class and fashion. They go well with more corporate looks.

Chanel bags are one of the most beautiful and handy bags ever made. They are so popular there are numerous knockoffs and imitations of them.

They come in different colours and designs and an original Chanel bag costs about $7,900 (over five million naira)

This bag is immaculately made and hand-stitched. It was made in 1947 and had a different name, the first lady of France bought it for Princess Diana in 1995, and it was renamed the Lady Dior in her honour. This immaculate purse is very corporate casual. It cost about $14,000 (Over nine million naira).

This was quite popular in the 90s and it is making an appearance in more recent times. The Dior saddle bag has an interesting boat-like shape that is quite popular among the Gen Z crowd. It costs about $2000. (Close to two million naira)

If you are a classy lady without the alma bag, we might be a little worried about the kind of bags you have. It was originally made for only Coco Chanel until she licensed it to Louis Vuitton to make it for public circulation in 1934.

The Louis Vuitton print monogram on the page is one of the reasons why it is so valued. It costs between $2,000 to $12,000. (From two million to eight million naira).

The high exchange rate is part of the reason why it is so expensive. However, many of these fake bags are being sold and carried even by some celebrities, so you can always get a knock off.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

