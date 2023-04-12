Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant
This Nigerian church held its own version of a beauty pageant.
The theme of their beauty pageant was called Royalty and Glory. The winner was Oluwatunmise Ayanda from the ushering unit.
She won both the native & casual categories of the Mountain of Fire And Miracles (MFM) fashion show. She wore a purple iro and buba with a beautiful gele with flowers on it. Ayanda won a washing machine for winning the pageant.
There were two other runner-ups, and they all got gifts. It was beautiful to see the modestly dressed women who showcased their femininity while covered up and without makeup.
