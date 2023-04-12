The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant

Temi Iwalaiye

This Nigerian church held its own version of a beauty pageant.

The top 3 winners of the pageant
The theme of their beauty pageant was called Royalty and Glory. The winner was Oluwatunmise Ayanda from the ushering unit.

The winner of the pageant
She won both the native & casual categories of the Mountain of Fire And Miracles (MFM) fashion show. She wore a purple iro and buba with a beautiful gele with flowers on it. Ayanda won a washing machine for winning the pageant.

There were two other runner-ups, and they all got gifts. It was beautiful to see the modestly dressed women who showcased their femininity while covered up and without makeup.

