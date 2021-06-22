Most fashionable celebrities on Instagram last week
Last week, Nigerian celebrities looked fashionable in their different outfits.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Wizkid
Big Wiz is simple and casual in a mustard t-shirt, leather pants and high-top sneakers.
Tiwa Savage
We adore a woman in Dior. Tiwa Savage looked chic in a short Dior gown and thigh-high leather boots.
Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic was a dashing lady in red, in a custom-made Studio by Sbym.
Nengi Hampson
In an outfit by Xtrabride, Nengi looks like a mermaid in a blue sequined gown.
Temisan Emmanuel
Looking like he just came back from the 1970s. Temisan was perfectly fashionable in a retro purple suit and white shirt.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng