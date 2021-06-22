Most fashionable celebrities on Instagram last week

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Last week, Nigerian celebrities looked fashionable in their different outfits.

Nengi in Xtrabride {instagram/nengi}
Pulse Nigeria

Here are 5 most fashionable fits on celebrities last week.

Wizkid

Big Wiz is simple and casual in a mustard t-shirt, leather pants and high-top sneakers.

We adore a woman in Dior. Tiwa Savage looked chic in a short Dior gown and thigh-high leather boots.

Rita Dominic was a dashing lady in red, in a custom-made Studio by Sbym.

In an outfit by Xtrabride, Nengi looks like a mermaid in a blue sequined gown.

Looking like he just came back from the 1970s. Temisan was perfectly fashionable in a retro purple suit and white shirt.

