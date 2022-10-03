RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

More pictures of Nigerian celebrities in their Independence Day outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Many Nigeria celebrities celebrated Nigeria in their green outfits.

Nigerian celebrities posted these pictures on Instagram
Nigerian celebrities showed their solidarity with their country in different flamboyant attires.

See previous pictures here. Here are some more gorgeous pictures.

Beauty looked avante-garde gorgeous with this gown with an interesting bodice.

Liquorose was ‘werking’ it in this lace and silk jumpsuit that also looks like a gown.

Amaka also celebrated Nigeria’s independence in this gorgeous green gown.

Diiadem also celebrated Nigeria’s independence in his green shimmering outfit.

Maria celebrated Nigeria’s independence by wearing Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa outfits.

Bamike wished Nigeria a happy independence day in this Ankara outfit.

Cee C was also a gorgeous queen in this stunning outfit.

