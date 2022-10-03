Nigerian celebrities showed their solidarity with their country in different flamboyant attires.
More pictures of Nigerian celebrities in their Independence Day outfits
Many Nigeria celebrities celebrated Nigeria in their green outfits.
See previous pictures here. Here are some more gorgeous pictures.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty looked avante-garde gorgeous with this gown with an interesting bodice.
Liquorose
Liquorose was ‘werking’ it in this lace and silk jumpsuit that also looks like a gown.
Amaka Mbah
Amaka also celebrated Nigeria’s independence in this gorgeous green gown.
Diiadem
Diiadem also celebrated Nigeria’s independence in his green shimmering outfit.
Maria Chike
Maria celebrated Nigeria’s independence by wearing Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa outfits.
Bam Bam
Bamike wished Nigeria a happy independence day in this Ankara outfit.
Cee C
Cee C was also a gorgeous queen in this stunning outfit.
