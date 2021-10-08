Montblanc unveils new store in Lagos, reiterates commitment to Nigerian market

Located in The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos – Nigeria’s premier lifestyle and shopping destination, the boutique offers an immersive retail experience with dedicated areas for watches, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories and Montblanc’s growing range of technology devices.

The luxury Maison adds a new dimension to the mall’s luxury offering with its Neo² design concept by French designer and interiors architect Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance.

Currently being rolled out globally, the design articulates the Maison’s long-standing passion for craftsmanship and presents a pure and uncluttered aesthetic, mixing black, white and wood for a contemporary retail environment that engages and inspires.

Home to a wide selection of Montblanc’s core writing instruments, the boutique also showcases a variety of sought-after collections. These include the latest Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days collection that pays homage to the great literary adventure by French author Jules Verne, and brings to life the fantastical story of world circumnavigation through elegant design elements inspired by the themes of the classic adventure.

The section of the new boutique dedicated to the exceptional quality leather goods crafted by Montblanc, includes a variety of iconic collections and travel accessories designed to meet an urban explorer’s every need with their sleek, modern designs and refined functionality.

Watch enthusiasts will relish the extensive range of high complication timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858, and for those bridging timepieces and tech, the latest edition of Montblanc’s elegant smartwatch Summit Lite is also available in the boutique’s growing section of classy tech products.

The new boutique also includes a collector’s corner showcasing a number of sought-after collector pieces that will be generating interest across the continent, and an immersive ink bar experience offering customers the chance to test the full spectrum of Montblanc writing instruments, nibs and inks.

“We are delighted to be opening our first standalone boutique in Nigeria, and to be doing so with our longstanding partner in this key African city. We have been pioneers in luxury on the continent, having introduced Montblanc here almost 30 years ago, and we have full confidence in our long-term future here,” said Alain Dos Santos, Regional Managing Director of Montblanc Africa.

Jennifer Obayuwana, Polo Luxury, said: “Polo has enjoyed a long partnership with Montblanc for the past three decades, and we are proud to celebrate what is a significant milestone with the opening of this boutique.

"This is a point in history for Polo and Montblanc in Lagos, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and one that is home to a growing population of ambitious, sophisticated men and women who appreciate the craftsmanship, design and assured status that the Maison offers.

"Together with our knowledgeable, passionate and personable team, we can be sure of delivering the best possible experience for our customers, and look forward to welcoming them to their new Montblanc home.”

The Nigeria boutique adds to the Maison’s growing presence across Africa, which include standalone boutiques in Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Morocco.

The new Montblanc boutique is located on the Ground Level, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

