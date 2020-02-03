The annual event themed, 'Iconic' held on Sunday, February 2 in Lagos, Nigeria, and it was a night with the stars.

The Film Gala, which had its 2nd edition was aimed at celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry during one night of glamour, fine dining and of course fashion. The night which had all the glitz and glamour paid homage to the top moments from the decade; the game changers and their devotion to the craft.

The guest list included the crème de la crème of the film industry and your favourite celebrities were in attendance. We had amazing fashion moments that caught our attention and also raised the bar for all red carpet events in 2020.

From Toke Makinwa‘s stunning take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys' look by 2207byTBally dress to Lilly Afe's sequin masterpiece, our celebrities brought their A-game to the event.

Here are some of the exceptional looks.

1. Toke Makinwa remade the J.Lo’s iconic Grammys' look by bringing a new sauce to it. She didn't shy away from showing off her flawless skin in the green floral dress. The silver strapped heels and the dollar purse made the look complete. The ponytail hairstyle defined her face and made her makeup pop. The outfit was designed by Tolu Bally.

2. It's safe to stay Lilly Afe has launched us into a new fashion trend with her dress. The outfit left out one of the trouser that makes a complete jumpsuit and it was replaced with a flowing material attached to the side of the outfit. This gave room for her to leave out her sexy skin. She definitely made a fashion statement in Erica Moore Brand's dress.

3. Eku Edewor looked angelic in a white sheer stylish dress.The ruffles on the dress made the outfit look exceptional. The band at the waist of the dress gave it a perfect fit and defined her waist. This look is definitely iconic.

4. Going wrong in black is almost impossible. Timini Egbuson rided on that fact as he rocked an all black look to the prestigious event. We spotted a trace of gold on the inner coat which was match with his sister, Dakore's outfit as she also rocked a black and gold outfit. He had the perfect gentleman look in Emmy Kasbit's suit.

5. Dakore Egbuson screamed iconic as she stepped into the event in black and gold dress. The gold top was designed with a net fabric that was also made into a crop top. One side of the top sits pretty on the flowing tulle skirt. The bangs and ponytail are one to die and we're definitely rooting for her total look. Odio Mimonet did justice to this dress and we stan.

6. Talking about refreshing look, Jemima Osunde gave us a whole bucket full of that with her lovely sheer dress. The upper part of dress showed her skin and we love it.