Modella’s post-show style is stunning plus, 5 of her best looks so far

Temi Iwalaiye

Very ex-few housemates have a clear definition of their personal style like ex-big brother season 7 housemate Modella.

Modella is killing the fashion game [Instagram/apetmodella]
When Big Brother Housemates are evicted from the house, they get pushed with all manner of free clothes and have no option but to wear them.

Modella stands us from the rest by wearing really normal and beautiful clothes. No ruffles, no sequins, and no shining clothes, just a simple everyday outfit.

Considering how this season was full of Gen X and millennials, we didn’t expect them to dress like 35-year-old married women - not like there’s anything wrong with that age. We just expected some youth and zest.

Let’s run down some of her favourite post-show looks;

Because Modella has an amazing body, when we saw her in this black body suit, we said, Yass queen.

This is how to dress for a ball, see the fabric, we weren’t bored with the usual mesh and lace.

Velvet pants and an incredibly sexy crop top. What else screams Gen Z?

For that boot, she deserves an award, the low cut of the leather pants was everything and more.

Igbo brides need to take several notes from how she styled herself. White and gold are a classic combination.

