Modella’s post-show style is stunning plus, 5 of her best looks so far

Modella stands us from the rest by wearing really normal and beautiful clothes. No ruffles, no sequins, and no shining clothes, just a simple everyday outfit.

Considering how this season was full of Gen X and millennials, we didn’t expect them to dress like 35-year-old married women - not like there’s anything wrong with that age. We just expected some youth and zest.

Let’s run down some of her favourite post-show looks;

Bodysuit

Because Modella has an amazing body, when we saw her in this black body suit, we said, Yass queen.

A Cinderella moment

This is how to dress for a ball, see the fabric, we weren’t bored with the usual mesh and lace.

A fashion killer

Velvet pants and an incredibly sexy crop top. What else screams Gen Z?

Boots for days

For that boot, she deserves an award, the low cut of the leather pants was everything and more.

Regal bride