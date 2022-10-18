When Big Brother Housemates are evicted from the house, they get pushed with all manner of free clothes and have no option but to wear them.
Modella’s post-show style is stunning plus, 5 of her best looks so far
Very ex-few housemates have a clear definition of their personal style like ex-big brother season 7 housemate Modella.
Read Also
Modella stands us from the rest by wearing really normal and beautiful clothes. No ruffles, no sequins, and no shining clothes, just a simple everyday outfit.
Considering how this season was full of Gen X and millennials, we didn’t expect them to dress like 35-year-old married women - not like there’s anything wrong with that age. We just expected some youth and zest.
Let’s run down some of her favourite post-show looks;
Bodysuit
Because Modella has an amazing body, when we saw her in this black body suit, we said, Yass queen.
A Cinderella moment
This is how to dress for a ball, see the fabric, we weren’t bored with the usual mesh and lace.
A fashion killer
Velvet pants and an incredibly sexy crop top. What else screams Gen Z?
Boots for days
For that boot, she deserves an award, the low cut of the leather pants was everything and more.
Regal bride
Igbo brides need to take several notes from how she styled herself. White and gold are a classic combination.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng