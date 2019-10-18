Mizani launches its alon Expert program in Nigeria

With over 100 salon owners in attendance, the program also provided an opportunity to introduce the new Mizani and L’Oreal Distribution partners in Nigeria, Inter-African Marketing Ltd (IAM).

The Salon expert program is a loyalty program that allows a salon to become a part of an elite group of salons that collaborate with the brand to offer higher standards of services in relaxers, treatments, haircare and styling. This program which provides salons with the quality guarantee label, also offers greater exposure to customers and is founded on 3 growth driver pillars: Education, In-Salon Support and Consumer Marketing.

The welcome speech was given by the Managing Director of the Distribution Partners (IAM), Mr Kenny Lakhwani. He introduced the Inter-African Marketing Team handling the L’Oreal Professional and Mizani business in Nigeria.

This was followed by a Global L’Oreal Professional haircare overview given by the Deputy General Manager of L’oreal Professional Products Division for Africa and Middle-East, Mr Alessandro Gullo. He addressed the growth of professional haircare in the region and identified that there is an opportunity for growth in the professional haircare business.

Kenneth Orimemi, the Nigeria Brand Educator, Mizani and L’Oreal Professional then followed and showed the audience various styling possibilities using the Mizani product range, showing both before and after pictures of 6 models hair-do. He took the audience through the steps and products required to achieve each look, whilst the models walked amongst the crowd for real time feedback.

Brand Manager Mizani and L’Oreal Professional Nigeria – Gladys Nwachukwu, then gave a presentation on the Salon Expert program. She expressed the need for salons to invest in professional haircare on the consumer side and explained how L’Oreal as a brand can help bolster confidence in professional salons and help their business operate more efficiently and profitably. The Salon Expert program is leaning heavily on the Salon Education and Business support from the Mizani team. Overall, the aim is to equip these salon owners to give better hair care experiences to their customers.

The closing remarks were done by the Business Unit Manager, Inter-African Marketing LTD - Vishal Kirpalani, he thanked the audience for their time, entertained the pertinent questions and invited everyone to have lunch and network.

The occasion had in attendance some very experienced salon owners and popular haircare salons in Lagos, see photos below and catch a glimpse of your favorite haircare professional.

The event was organized by the new L’Oreal Partner in Nigeria, Inter-African Marketing Ltd and hosted by the delectable Amanda Dara. See more pictures after cut.

About Mizani and L'Oreal Professional

Mizani is one of the most established Professional salon brands in the beauty market. Mizani’s strong heritage in the industry allows for the offering of professional grade hair products, designed to empower stylists and consumers to help create any look with desired ease.

Mizani, has been present in Nigeria for the last 3 years working to develop Professional Hair stylists in Nigeria. Top professional salons in the country have been patronizing the brand since years.

Mizani is part of the L'Oréal group, the world's leading Beauty Company which has devoted itself to beauty for over 105 years.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of over 3,600 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world and attract one billion new consumers in the years to come.

About Inter-African Marketing Ltd

Inter-African Marketing is the L’Oreal Professional Product Distribution partner in Nigeria. Founded in 1981, the company is the leading distributor of luxury beauty brands across Africa. IAM currently distributes its wide portfolio of fragrance, cosmetics, skincare and haircare brands to over 30 markets in Africa through its network of subsidiaries in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

