Kemi Lala is gradually turning into a fashion pro and she's one of the celebrities to look out for on the red carpet.

She looked every bit a fashion-forward queen as she shared the stage with some of the most beautiful women in the country at the 43rd Miss Nigeria pageant on Saturday, November 30. The event took place at the Eko Convention Center, Lekki.

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju hosted the event alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who also looked amazing. We have carefully put together her looks from the Miss Nigeria pageant 2019.

Here are all the looks.