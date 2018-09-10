news

Miss New York, Nia Franklin was crowned winner of beauty pageant, Miss America 2019 on Sunday night.

The annual event which has previously witnessed 7 winners from New York making it the state with the highest amount of winners in the competition's history held this year's edition in Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Nia Franklin who studied Music composition at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts speaking on equal opportunity and education during her interview said, “As a New Yorker I understand what it means to work hard". She also noted that “there is a 20 percent higher graduation rate at schools where music is a part of the curriculum.”

The competition, Miss America has recently underwent a lot of changes from suspending the swimsuit competition , changing a lot of key position members of the organisation and also rebranding it as a competition instead of a pageant, calling it Miss America 2.0.

The 92nd edition of Miss America hosted by "Dancing With the Stars" judge, Carrie Ann Inaba was judged by Laila Ali, Bobby Bones, Randy Jackson, Jessie James Decker, Soledad O'Brien, Alli Webb and Carnie Wilson.

Speaking on her win, Nia Franklin, who is a Janelle Monae and Lauryn Hill enthusiast said, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here, I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer."

This edition placed emphasis on the contestants' ability to answer questions and they were judged based on their passion, intelligence and overall understanding of the role of Miss America.