Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Miss New York, Nia Franklin is crowned winner of Miss America 2019

Miss America 2019 Miss New York, Nia Franklin crowned winner of 92nd edition

The competition, Miss America has recently underwent lots of changes from suspending the swimsuit competition to rebranding it as a competition instead of a pageant.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The 92nd edition of Miss America held at the Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

Miss New York, Nia Franklin was crowned winner of beauty pageant, Miss America 2019 on Sunday night.

The annual event which has previously witnessed 7 winners from New York making it the state with the highest amount of winners in the competition's history held this year's edition in Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

play Miss New York, Nia Franklin, got to the top 10 of the 2019 Miss America Pageant looking really stunning. (Tom Briglia /Getty Images)

 

Nia Franklin who studied Music composition at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts speaking on equal opportunity and education during her interview said, “As a New Yorker I understand what it means to work hard". She also noted that “there is a 20 percent higher graduation rate at schools where music is a part of the curriculum.”

The competition, Miss America has recently underwent a lot of changes from suspending the swimsuit competition, changing a lot of key position members of the organisation and also rebranding it as a competition instead of a pageant, calling it Miss America 2.0.

play Last year's winner, Cara Mund crowning the new winner, Miss New York Nia Franklin after being named Miss America 2019. (Noah K. Murray/AP)

The 92nd edition of Miss America hosted by "Dancing With the Stars" judge, Carrie Ann Inaba was judged by Laila Ali, Bobby Bones, Randy Jackson, Jessie James Decker, Soledad O'Brien, Alli Webb and Carnie Wilson.

Speaking on her win, Nia Franklin, who is a Janelle Monae and Lauryn Hill enthusiast said, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here, I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer."

play Miss New York, Nia Franklin celebrates her win at the Miss America 2.0 competition in New Jersey. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

This edition placed emphasis on the contestants' ability to answer questions and they were judged based on their passion, intelligence and overall understanding of the role of Miss America.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
2 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
3 #AMVCA2018 Here are the best dressed ladies from tonight's awardsbullet

Related Articles

Fews Next Face 2018 Ethiopian model Dotain Asfawosen emerges the winner of modelling competition
Rihanna Pop queen transformed into vintage bombshell for Garage magazine cover
Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with cancer
Dynamic Duo Wizkid and Naomi Campbell attend the GQ awards together in style
Beauty with Purpose Queens on a Mission land in Lagos ready to give back

Fashion

Dotain Asfawosen emerges as the winner of Fews Next Face 2018
Fews Next Face 2018 Ethiopian model Dotain Asfawosen emerges the winner of modelling competition
Wizkid and Naomi Campbell attend the GQ awards together in style
Dynamic Duo Wizkid and Naomi Campbell attend the GQ awards together in style
Toke Makinwa wears unique glttery pants by Style Temple for an event in Abuja
Toke Makinwa Media star shows us how to rock stylish sequin pants
Viola Davis is beautiful for her Variety magazine editorial
Viola Davis Actress looks glorious on the cover of Variety magazine