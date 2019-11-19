The celebration which recognizes and celebrates Hip Hop and R&B artists held on Sunday, November 17.

The award ceremony celebrated entertainment legends to millennial pop stars and our very own Wizkid took home an award for one of the biggest single this year, 'Brown Skin Girl'.

The award ceremony was hosted by Tisha Campbel-Martin and Tichina Arnold had quite a lot of celebrities in attendance. The glitz and glamour of the award came with the unique and exceptional outfits.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

Skai Johnson looks amazing in this lovely piece styled by Zadrian Smith.

Deborah Cox shined bright at the Soul Train award in a lovely outfit, which was styled by Marc Bouwer.

The tiger print is one of the trends of 2019 and Donnell Jones did justice to the look.

Micheal Blackson brightened up the room with his smile [Essence] Essence

Micheal Blackson came through with a unique look

Dianna Williams brought fire to red carpet in her sexy outfit and we can't get enough.

Jeremih looks good in monochrome [Essence] Essence

Jeremih didn't go wrong in this black ensemble and we absolutely love it

Issa Rae made us fall in love with white all over again

The print on this outfit made her look so unique and we love it.