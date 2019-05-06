When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday of May (the only day of the year besides Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day when the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Fifth Avenue location is closed to the public). This year, it lands on May 6, 2019.

What is the theme of the Met Gala this year?

The theme is 'Camp'. This year’s exhibition was curated by Andrew Bolton and Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute who drew on Susan Sontag’s seminal 1964 essay, 'Notes on Camp'. The essay describes a sensibility marked by performance, excess, and a kind of winking bad taste, exemplified by figures like Oscar Wilde and outré aesthetic movements such as Art Nouveau. Among the pieces on display will be dazzling looks from Off-White, Schiaparelli, Moschino and much more.

What’s the dress code?

The invitation calls for “Studied Triviality,” a phrase borrowed from a quote by Wilde. In a 1895 interview, the poet and playwright described his camp masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest as “exquisitely trivial, a delicate bubble of fancy, and it has its philosophy. . . . That we should treat all the trivial things of life very seriously, and all the serious things of life with sincere and studied triviality.”

This year's theme is far more fun and will give guests the opportunity to play with colours, styles and allow designers to run wild with their creative licence.

Who will be there?

Each year, the best and brightest from the worlds of fashion, film, music and beyond descend on the Met for the gala. This year's co-chairs include Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Alessandro Michele of Gucci (which is serving as a co-sponsor) will join Anna Wintour at the top of the museum steps, greeting guests as they arrive.

How do I stream the Met Gala red carpet?

The night of the Met Gala, when the stars arrive, Vogue will stream the carpet on Instagram Live. They will give you exclusive red carpet interviews and coverage of the famous arrivals.

Happy MET Day!