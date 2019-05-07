The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday of May (the only day of the year besides Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day when the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Fifth Avenue location is closed to the public). This year, it lands on tonight, May 6, 2019.

The theme is 'Camp'. This year’s exhibition was curated by Andrew Bolton and Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute who drew on Susan Sontag’s seminal 1964 essay, 'Notes on Camp'. The essay describes a sensibility marked by performance, excess, and a kind of winking bad taste, exemplified by figures like Oscar Wilde and outré aesthetic movements such as Art Nouveau.

This year's theme is far more fun and will give guests the opportunity to play with colours, styles and allow designers to run wild with their creative licence. Celebrities often interpret the theme very loosely but this year's theme will give them the chance to express themselves in a way they have never before. Expect plenty of bright colours, lots of feathers, sequins and glitter.

Take a look at the first photos from the MET Gala!

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria