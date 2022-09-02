Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures are giving bridal inspiration

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures is giving bridal inspiration

Temi Iwalaiye

This week was Mercy Johnson’s birthday and of course, we were completely stunned by her birthday fashion editorial.

Mercy Johnson for her birthday [Instagram]
Mercy Johnson for her birthday [Instagram]

Actor, Mercy Johnson had her birthday this week and Ceo Luminee designed the outfits. She created a three-in-one gown for her birthday, reinventing a wedding gown to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

The illusion of broken glass is interesting, this gown is bridal inspired. She took some pictures with her family, and it looked like a proper wedding ceremony.

This second outfit is a nude gown by the same designer is one a bride can consider for her reception. The interplay of beads and feathers is extraordinary.

Also, take note of the hairstyling and how she used the beads on her, gorgeous.

In the next picture, she looked like a fine Igbo bride. The golden cleavage, the corset, the gloves and everything was perfect about this outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
