Menswear brand Okunoren and Wizkid are cooking up something special

Eponymous fashion brand Okunoren is most definitely making big moves this year. After dressing Davido at his sold out o2 show, it looks like Okunoren has set their sights on Wizkid.

Davido was spotted at his show wearing a limited edition handcrafted Iyami Eleye bomber jacket from Okunoren’s Autumn/Winter 19 collection called Divinity To Form.

Now, it seems the brand might have something in the works with another one of Africa’s biggest musical giants Wizkid as Kehinde Okunoren and starboy were spotted together in London.

This is not Wizkid's first turn in the fashion world. After a wildly successful collaboration during the World Cup with sports giant Nike, Wizzy had countless trendy pop-ups around the world where his merch flew off the shelves.

Wizkid also made his modelling debut walking for Dolce & Gabbana’s SS19 runway show which saw him walking along with the likes of Naomi Campbell.

At this stage, we cannot confirm what the stylish duo are up to but whatever it is, judging by their respective track records, it's going to be legendary.