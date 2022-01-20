Men's fashion inspired by Steve Harvey

Almost everyone has noticed a change in Steve's fashion, making the statement “ageing like fine wine” true.

Lunch date

Pulse Nigeria

Here Steve is wearing Tom Ford, what is great about this look is the kimono looking silk shirt giving it a soft yet fashionable look and those shoes are gorgeous.

Casual outing with friends

Pulse Nigeria

One of the best things about Steve now is his use of colour, most times aiming for a monochromatic look (one colour scheme) in a way that makes sense.

He explores this casual look which is perfect for lounging.

Everyday look on cold days

Pulse Nigeria

Still rocking this monochromatic look and wearing one of the sexiest colours - yellow.

Men truly need to wear other colours apart from black. Plus, one fashion item that is neglected but effortlessly stylish is the sweater.

Winter fashion

Pulse Nigeria

Everything about this look is impeccable. The fit, the colour, the coat. Everything fits perfectly and the shoes are magical.

Semi-formal events

Pulse Nigeria

Another impeccable use of colour by Steve and this shows how important getting the perfect fit is. The jacket's fit is impeccable, and the shoes look great.

Church and weddings

Pulse Nigeria