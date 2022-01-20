American T.V host Steve Harvey has found the perfect stylist for him. The name of his stylist is Elly Karamoh, and they make an unbeatable fashion team.
Men's fashion inspired by Steve Harvey
Men, get some fashion inspiration from Steve Harvey.
Almost everyone has noticed a change in Steve's fashion, making the statement “ageing like fine wine” true.
Lunch date
Here Steve is wearing Tom Ford, what is great about this look is the kimono looking silk shirt giving it a soft yet fashionable look and those shoes are gorgeous.
Casual outing with friends
One of the best things about Steve now is his use of colour, most times aiming for a monochromatic look (one colour scheme) in a way that makes sense.
He explores this casual look which is perfect for lounging.
Everyday look on cold days
Still rocking this monochromatic look and wearing one of the sexiest colours - yellow.
Men truly need to wear other colours apart from black. Plus, one fashion item that is neglected but effortlessly stylish is the sweater.
Winter fashion
Everything about this look is impeccable. The fit, the colour, the coat. Everything fits perfectly and the shoes are magical.
Semi-formal events
Another impeccable use of colour by Steve and this shows how important getting the perfect fit is. The jacket's fit is impeccable, and the shoes look great.
Church and weddings
Steve also rocks a double-breasted suit to perfection, and the best part of this look is the use of colour.
