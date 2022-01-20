RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Men's fashion inspired by Steve Harvey

Men, get some fashion inspiration from Steve Harvey.

Steve's sense of fashion is definitely up there [Instagram]
American T.V host Steve Harvey has found the perfect stylist for him. The name of his stylist is Elly Karamoh, and they make an unbeatable fashion team.

Almost everyone has noticed a change in Steve's fashion, making the statement “ageing like fine wine” true.

Steve wears Tom Ford [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
Here Steve is wearing Tom Ford, what is great about this look is the kimono looking silk shirt giving it a soft yet fashionable look and those shoes are gorgeous.

Steve explore Japenese designer Satoshi Kondo [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
One of the best things about Steve now is his use of colour, most times aiming for a monochromatic look (one colour scheme) in a way that makes sense.

He explores this casual look which is perfect for lounging.

Steve looking good in Dior [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
Still rocking this monochromatic look and wearing one of the sexiest colours - yellow.

Men truly need to wear other colours apart from black. Plus, one fashion item that is neglected but effortlessly stylish is the sweater.

This jacket is proof that perfect coats exists [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
Everything about this look is impeccable. The fit, the colour, the coat. Everything fits perfectly and the shoes are magical.

Steve Harvey looks great in Berluti [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
Another impeccable use of colour by Steve and this shows how important getting the perfect fit is. The jacket's fit is impeccable, and the shoes look great.

This is a perfect wedding suit but a bow tie might fit it better [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
Steve also rocks a double-breasted suit to perfection, and the best part of this look is the use of colour.

