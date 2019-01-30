The stylist Duchess made an outing once again in a pretty peach outfit and her favourite heels by designer Aquazzura.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, arrived at the National Theatre on Londons South Bank for her first official visit since succeeding the Queen as its royal patron. 'The Duchess glowed as she stepped out in a pretty peach number.

Meghan, who is six months pregnant, wore head-to-toe peach. She wore a Brandon Maxwell dress with a matching blazer and paired it with her favourite nude Aquazzura pumps and a Carolina Herrera clutch.

Began was positively glowing as staff of the National Theatre welcomed her outside. The Duchess waved and smiled to fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of her.

The Duchess, who previously starred in American legal drama 'Suits' as hotshot paralegal Rachel Zane, has an affinity with theatre having spent a decade in the industry.

During her visit Meghan joined a workshop with members of the Pericles production before meeting apprentices working as technicians in different departments from carpentry to metalwork.

We have been closely following Meghan's maternity style and love how she has not compromised on the glamour during her baby journey. She looks fantastic!