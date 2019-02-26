Meet model Alani Adenle, Jameson's stylish new ambassador

The new Jameson Brand Ambassador is setting the bar high, a walking body of art with over 20 tattoos and his love of styling classic gentleman pieces sets him apart from the rest.

He’s the cool, calm and eclectic model/stylist setting his own trends.

Born and raised in England, Alani’s style is influenced by the classic English gentleman, from corduroys, tweed, fedora’s to waistcoats. He also draws influence from his native Yoruba roots, from aso-oke, lace and the traditional Yoruba fila making appearances in his daily style.

Alani, who was recently featured on the New York Times in a groundbreaking article about Style in Lagos has made his name as a model and silence. The unique looking model is a regular on the Lagos fashion scene. From his intricate tattoos to his off-beat sense of style, Alani is a man destined to stand out from the crowd.

Take a look at some of Alani’s best style moments below!