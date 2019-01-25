We love a boss babe with a great sense of style and Chinny, our new favourite person on instagram, is just that.

Health facility owner and research professional Chinny Ogunro who runs her own healthcare empire is a woman we can definitely get behind. The Stanford, Cornell AND Harvard grad is a mother of 2 and devoted wife as well as being a kick ass girl boss. We love a woman who can have it all!

To top it all off, Chinny has a vibrant and affordable sense of style that is the best of our Nigerian designers with a whole lot of class. Her favourite designers include Titi Belo, DOS Clothing, Wannifuga, Adey Soile and 2207 by TBally to name but a few.

Check out some of our favourite looks from Chinny CO!