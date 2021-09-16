The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN 2021) pageant has released pictures of contestants in their traditional attires.
MBGN 2021: Contestants dress to impress in traditional attires
The beauty pageant contestants looked stunning in attires, representing the various Nigerian cultures.
The 37 MBGN 2021 contestants representing the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, in Nigeria were adorned in Nigeria’s ethnic apparel.
Their pictures were taken by Studio 24 and officially released on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. This is in preparation for the grand finale taking place on Saturday, September 18.
Studio 24 would also be engaging the girls in some creative photo sessions portraying the iconic Mona Lisa and Marilyn Monroe to be released later.
Here are the pictures below;
Miss Abia
Miss Adamawa
Miss Akwa Ibom
Miss Anambra
Miss Bauchi
Miss Bayelsa
Miss Benue
Miss Borno
Miss Cross River
Miss Delta
Miss Ebonyi
Miss Edo
Miss Ekiti
Miss Enugu
Miss FCT
Miss Gombe
Miss Imo
Miss Jigawa
Miss Kaduna
Miss Kano
Miss Katsina
Miss Kebbi
Miss Kogi
Miss Kwara
Miss Lagos
Miss Nasarawa
Miss Niger
Miss Ogun
Miss Ondo
Miss Osun
Miss Oyo
Miss Plateau
Miss Rivers
Miss Sokoto
Miss Taraba
Miss Yobe
Miss Zamfara
The creative direction of this photos were given by Laura Maka for Studio 24.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng