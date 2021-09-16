RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

MBGN 2021: Contestants dress to impress in traditional attires

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The beauty pageant contestants looked stunning in attires, representing the various Nigerian cultures.

MBGN contestants in their traditional attires
MBGN contestants in their traditional attires

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN 2021) pageant has released pictures of contestants in their traditional attires.

Recommended articles

The 37 MBGN 2021 contestants representing the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, in Nigeria were adorned in Nigeria’s ethnic apparel.

Their pictures were taken by Studio 24 and officially released on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. This is in preparation for the grand finale taking place on Saturday, September 18.

Studio 24 would also be engaging the girls in some creative photo sessions portraying the iconic Mona Lisa and Marilyn Monroe to be released later.

Here are the pictures below;

Miss Abia in her traditonal attire
Miss Abia in her traditonal attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Adamawa in Fulani attire
Miss Adamawa in Fulani attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Akwa Ibom representing
Miss Akwa Ibom representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Anambra in her traditional attire
Miss Anambra in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Bauchi in her traditional attire
Miss Bauchi in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Bayelsa in her traditional outfit
Miss Bayelsa in her traditional outfit Pulse Nigeria
Miss Benue representing
Miss Benue representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Borno looking regal
Miss Borno looking regal Pulse Nigeria
Miss Cross River looking beautiful
Miss Cross River looking beautiful Pulse Nigeria
Miss Delta in her traditional attire
Miss Delta in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Ebonyi in her traditional attire
Miss Ebonyi in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Edo representing Edo State
Miss Edo representing Edo State Pulse Nigeria
Miss Ekiti looking beautiful in Aso-Oke
Miss Ekiti looking beautiful in Aso-Oke Pulse Nigeria
Miss Enugu representing
Miss Enugu representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss FCT in traditional attire
Miss FCT in traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Gombe in her traditional attire
Miss Gombe in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Imo beautfiul in her ethnic attire
Miss Imo beautfiul in her ethnic attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Jigawa representing
Miss Jigawa representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Kaduna regal in traditional attire
Miss Kaduna regal in traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Kano beautifully representing Kano
Miss Kano beautifully representing Kano Pulse Nigeria
Miss Kastina beautiful in her traditional attire
Miss Kastina beautiful in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Kebbi in her traditional attire
Miss Kebbi in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Kogi representing
Miss Kogi representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Kwara is beautiful in her traditional attire
Miss Kwara is beautiful in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Lagos representing
Miss Lagos representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Nasarawa in her traditional attire
Miss Nasarawa in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Niger beautiful in her traditonal attire
Miss Niger beautiful in her traditonal attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Ogun in her traditional attire
Miss Ogun in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Ondo representing
Miss Ondo representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Osun in her traditional attire
Miss Osun in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Oyo stuns in her traditional attire
Miss Oyo stuns in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Plateau in her traditional attire
Miss Plateau in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Rivers representing
Miss Rivers representing Pulse Nigeria
Miss Sokoto in her traditional attire
Miss Sokoto in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Taraba looking stunning in her traditional attire
Miss Taraba looking stunning in her traditional attire Pulse Nigeria
Miss Yobe representing beautifully
Miss Yobe representing beautifully Pulse Nigeria
Miss Zamfara in traditional attire
Miss Zamfara in traditional attire Pulse Nigeria

The creative direction of this photos were given by Laura Maka for Studio 24.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini

How does a healthy vagina smell?

The downside of smoking weed

Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

Trending

Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Tiwa, Sharon and Maria posted some of the best pictures on Instagram this week [instagram]

Style Guide: 5 rules of proper colour-blocking

Beyonce colour blocking [instagram/beyonce]

Lush Hair treats all 37 contestants of MBGN 2021 to fun camp activities

Lush Hair treats all 37 contestants of MBGN 2021 to fun camp activities

How to spice up your wardrobe with colour

Adeola, Ebuka, Rita {instagram}