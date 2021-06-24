RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week

Authors:

Pulse Mix

World’s oldest Cognac house, Martell in partnership with award-winning fashion designer Iniye Tokyo James popularly known as Tokyo James hosted the private and unveiling The “OSU ” capsule collection that showcased at the 2021 Milan Fashion Week.

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week

The private event which took place in VI witnessed a slew of notable personalities, celebrities, fashion designers and media who gathered to experience a world of high fashion and boldness paved from tenacity and ambition through the eyes of Nigeria’s renowned creative.

Recommended articles

The event kicked off with the blue carpet reception that saw the attendance of Ronami Ogulu, Waje, Omawumi, Chef Eros, Eniafe Momodu, Veronica Odeka, Pretty Boy Do were some of the people who glammed up the blue carpet at the unveiling in Lagos.

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria

Guests were treated to an open bar that served premium Martell cocktails and an after-party with Music from the renowned disc jockey DJ Neptune.

One of the highlights of the event was the opening walk by the music sensation Zlatan.

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria

As an audacious brand, Martell identifies with Tokyo James to take us on a journey to rediscovering Maison’s audacious spirit, an Osu is to be different (either by choice or something inherent) and with that difference lies a boldness paved from struggle and a road to discovering one’s true self.

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week
Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturedbyMartell

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

#BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy admits she gave BrightO a 'Bl**w Job' [Highlights]

Tears flow as 70-year-old man dies after drinking full bottle of gin to compete with youth (video)

Twitter goes crazy as Wizkid receives his Grammy plaque

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

I never imagined being unmarried at this age; "my body’s changed" – 37-year-old reality TV star

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye