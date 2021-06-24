Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James at the Milan 2021 Fashion week

The event kicked off with the blue carpet reception that saw the attendance of Ronami Ogulu, Waje, Omawumi, Chef Eros, Eniafe Momodu, Veronica Odeka, Pretty Boy Do were some of the people who glammed up the blue carpet at the unveiling in Lagos.

Guests were treated to an open bar that served premium Martell cocktails and an after-party with Music from the renowned disc jockey DJ Neptune.

One of the highlights of the event was the opening walk by the music sensation Zlatan.

As an audacious brand, Martell identifies with Tokyo James to take us on a journey to rediscovering Maison’s audacious spirit, an Osu is to be different (either by choice or something inherent) and with that difference lies a boldness paved from struggle and a road to discovering one’s true self.

