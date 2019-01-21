Maki Oh launches menswear capsule collection titled “Because Men in Silk Shirts on Lagos Nights”

Celebrated Nigerian designer, Maki Oh, launches an exclusive 8-piece menswear collection of stylish silk shirts celebrating Lagos in twilight.

Speaking to Vogue, Amaka Osakwe, creative director of Maki Oh said, “Borderline sleazy, sweaty necks, and chests, chilling outdoors on a cool Lagos night . . . I mean, it just had to be the starting point!

I would really like to see (and feel!) more men in silk. The world would be a much happier place if everyone wore silk and hugged each other for a little longer.”

Maki Oh's shirts feature her signature indigo dye Adire prints that have become synonymous with the brand. The shirt which stands out the most from the collection is printed with the word Oh. Speaking to Vogue about the use of the logo, Maki says, “I still find logomania so fascinating, the idea that you can slap your name on something and have other people don it. Why not?

But honestly I do get shy when I wear this print myself. It’s so conceited, but I love it. People will often wear fabric printed with names or faces to celebrate birthdays, weddings, or even their political allegiances. It’s actually a very Nigerian thing.”

Writing about the short film Maki created to accompany the collection, Vogue writes:

To set the stage for her eight-piece capsule, which goes live on her website this week, the Lagosian designer created a short film in her city after dark with the help of director Arie Esiri.

If you’re picturing some heaving dance floor, though, then guess again. Instead, Osakwe cast the urban West African landscape into a dystopian future, a ghost town of sorts, where a few handsome men dressed in distinctive Maki Oh prints are the only people to roam the streets ordinarily populated by more than 20 million.

To capture that eerie, end-of-days mood required shooting in the wee hours of the morning, long after the club revelers had packed up and gone home.

The city’s most impressive post-modernist landmarks form the backdrop of Osakwe’s sensuous new designs, including the National Theatre, a building constructed in the late 1970s that looks like a ginormous military hat, and Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos’s commercial center, where the final showdown of the fashion movie takes place.

The short film, which was created by A Whitespace Creative Agency and Kimiera Production and features music from ‘Boj’ the Microphone is a beautiful depiction of the Maki Oh man and the portrayal of Lagos in all it's glory.