Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

The Atelier Collection captures design features from the last decade in fresh, creative, and contemporary ways while being functional, elevated, elegant, and adaptable to individual styles.

The collection launch was an exclusive show with some of Africa’s biggest stars, like Timi Dakolo, Sharon Ooja, Beverly Osu, Alex Asogwa, Ric Hassani, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Chike, Uti Nwachukwu, Debola Williams, in attendance.

The Macallan partnership with ATAFO commemorates the processes, skill, innovation, and craftsmanship that goes into developing whisky and fashion pieces.

Abayomi Ajao, Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington, commented on the event and said, ““The Macallan is renowned as one of the world’s leading single malt whiskies and globally celebrated for its unique taste and style, methods and craftsmanship. For almost 200 years, The Macallan has maintained an outstanding quality and distinctive character. This legacy and reputation forms the motivation for our collaboration with the highly respected Nigerian designer, Mai Atafo.

“The Macallan and the Atafo fashion brand are two formidable brands characterised by colour and beautiful expressions, and dedicated to masterfully creating extraordinary experiences for the world.”

Much like The Macallan, ATAFO has showcased a history of excellence, innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship, values The Macallan considers a priority in any partnership. Being a master in his field, Mai Atafo’s expertise, originality, prestige, and passion for creating beautiful experiences were additional qualities that made the collaboration with The Macallan a perfect partnership.

Speaking on the launch of his new collection, creative director, Atafo said, “The Atelier is a statement of passion, grit, and growth. I got into fashion out of a love of clothes, and now that love has evolved into a desire to create an experience people can wear and live. Atafo has had many challenges, but we have grown through them to become this exquisite brand changing the face of fashion globally, and we are delighted to have an iconic brand like The Macallan here today to support our growth.”

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary, ultra-premium single malt whiskies. It was one of the first distillers in Scotland to be legally licensed. The brand’s outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since its establishment by Alexander Reid.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. The creation of The Macallan draws on the vital contributing influences of Spain, North America, and Scotland - and of their respective natural raw materials, combined with traditional methods and craftsmanship.

